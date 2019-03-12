U.S. Attorney Robert Hur of the District of Maryland speaks as Art Walker (left), special agent from the Coast Guard investigative service, and Gordon Johnson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore office, listen during a news conference about Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, outside the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland, Feb. 21. | AP

Coast Guard lieutenant pleads not guilty to arms and drug charges in alleged plot to kill Democrats, TV journalists

Reuters

LOS ANGELES - A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling weapons and plotting to attack Democratic politicians and TV journalists pleaded not guilty to weapon and drug charges on Monday in a federal courtroom in Maryland.

Authorities arrested Christopher Paul Hasson, 49, on Feb. 15 and seized his stash of 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from his residence in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Hasson pleaded not guilty to the drug and weapon charges before a federal magistrate judge in Greenbelt, Maryland, according to court records, and was sent back to jail ahead of his trial.

Prosecutors later said Hasson, who was assigned to the Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, was a self-described white supremacist with a list of potential targets, including House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and MSNBC television host Joe Scarborough.

But so far, prosecutors have not brought charges directly accusing Hasson of plotting an attack.

The initial criminal complaint listed weapon and drug charges. A federal grand jury, in a follow-up indictment on Feb. 27, charged Hasson with two counts of unlawful possession of firearm silencers, one count of unlawful possession of pain medication tramadol and one count of unlawful possession of firearms by an addict of a controlled substance.

A public defender for Hasson could not be reached for comment late on Monday.

A different public defender, Julie Stelzig, told a court hearing last month that Hasson’s gun collection was not extraordinarily large. He formerly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Hasson could receive a maximum sentence of 31 years in prison if convicted of all the charges against him, said Marcia Murphy, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Murphy declined to comment on whether Hasson will face more charges related to accusations he plotted an attack.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur of the District of Maryland speaks as Art Walker (left), special agent from the Coast Guard investigative service, and Gordon Johnson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore office, listen during a news conference about Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, outside the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland, Feb. 21. | AP

