Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh poses for a photograph in her office in Tehran in 2008. On March 6, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said Sotoudeh, a prominent human rights lawyer in Iran who defended women protesting the Islamic Republic's mandatory headscarf, has been convicted and faces years in prison. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Husband of Iranian human rights lawyer says she is newly sentenced to 38 years, 148 lashes

Reuters

GENEVA - Nasrin Sotoudeh, an internationally renowned human rights lawyer jailed in Iran, was handed a new sentence on Monday that her husband said was 38 years in prison and 148 lashes.

Sotoudeh, who has represented opposition activists, including women prosecuted for removing their mandatory head scarf, was arrested in June and charged with spying, spreading propaganda and insulting Iran’s supreme leader, her lawyer said.

She was jailed in 2010 for spreading propaganda and conspiring to harm state security — charges she denied — and was released after serving half her six-year term. The European Parliament awarded her the Sakharov human rights prize.

A judge at a revolutionary court in Tehran, Mohammad Moqiseh, said on Monday Sotoudeh had been sentenced to five years for assembling against national security and two years for insulting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Sotoudeh’s husband, Reza Khandan, wrote on Facebook that the sentence was decades in jail and 148 lashes, unusually harsh even for Iran, which cracks down hard on dissent and regularly imposes death sentences for some crimes.

The news comes days after Iran appointed a new head of the judiciary — Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line cleric who is a protege of Supreme Leader Khamenei. The appointment is seen as weakening the political influence of President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate.

Iran, often accused of human rights abuse, said on Monday it had allowed U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Kate Gilmore to visit last week at the head of a “technical mission.

The visit, confirmed by a U.N. official, appeared to be the first in many years by U.N. human rights investigators who have been denied access by the government.

The U.N. investigator on human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, raised Sotoudeh’s case at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, saying that last week she “was reportedly convicted of charges relating to her work and could face a lengthy prison sentence.”

“Worrying patterns of intimidation, arrest, prosecution, and ill-treatment of human rights defenders, lawyers, and labor rights activists signal an increasingly severe state response,” Rehman said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers Monday.
Algeria's embattled Bouteflika abandons bid for fifth term, delays vote
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika bowed to unprecedented public protests Monday and promised not to seek a fifth term after 20 years in power. In a letter to the nation released by state n...
Image Not Available
Trump seeks 90% cuts for cleanup of Great Lakes, other waterways
President Donald Trump is trying again to slash federal cleanup funding for major U.S. waterways, including the Great Lakes and Chesapeake Bay. The president's 2020 budget released Monday calls ...
This undated photo released by the Metropolitan Police of London shows Shamima Begum, a young British woman who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group and now wants to return to Britain.
Runaway Islamic State teen loses third child in Syria refugee camp as her mom asks for 'mercy' fr...
The mother of a London girl who ran away to join the Islamic State group in Syria urged the U.K. government on Monday to reinstate the teenager's British citizenship after she lost her third child....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh poses for a photograph in her office in Tehran in 2008. On March 6, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said Sotoudeh, a prominent human rights lawyer in Iran who defended women protesting the Islamic Republic's mandatory headscarf, has been convicted and faces years in prison. | AP

, , ,