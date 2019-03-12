A logo of Huawei retail shop is seen through a handrail inside a commercial office building in Beijing Friday. Chinese tech giant Huawei's tensions with Washington, which accuses the telecom equipment maker of being a security risk, stretch across four continents from courtrooms to corporate boardrooms to Canadian canola farms. | AP

Business / Tech

U.S. warns Germany against using 5G tech of China's Huawei, threatens to not share intel: WSJ

Reuters

WASHINGTON - The United States has told Germany that it will share less intelligence with its security agencies if the country’s wireless network uses China’s Huawei Technologies Co. to upgrade to 5G, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday in the first explicit U.S. warning to Germany of consequences for declining to shun Huawei.

The U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, issued the warning in a letter dated Friday, the newspaper said.

In Germany, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday on a ZDF talk show that Germany did not want to ban Huawei but said that Berlin will change the law to ensure that all components used in the 5G networks will be secure.

Grenell said in his letter that Chinese companies, under Chinese law, can be required to support China’s security agencies and that inspections of Huawei software could not ensure there were no vulnerabilities, the newspaper said.

The battle with Huawei is one of many conflicts in Washington’s disputes with China. The United States and China spent most of 2018 slapping import tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other’s goods. The year ended with the arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer in Canada at U.S. request, to the consternation of China.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A coal train runs through the snow-covered countryside in Kushiro, eastern Hokkaido, in February 2013. After 94 years, the Taiheiyo Coal Line will cease operations at the end of March.
Japan's last surviving coal railroad to end operations this month
The only dedicated coal-carrying railroad still running in Japan will cease operations at the end of this month, ending its 94-year mission to support the country's industrial development. ...
Image Not Available
Dollar turns firmer around ¥111.30 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar shrugged off its early weakness to move around ¥111.30 in late Tokyo trading Monday, supported by higher Chinese stock prices. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.27...
Image Not Available
Stocks snap four-session losing streak on bargain-hunting
Stocks on Monday snapped a four-session losing streak as investors moved to buy issues that had fallen sharply. The Nikkei 225 average gained 99.53 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 21,125.09. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A logo of Huawei retail shop is seen through a handrail inside a commercial office building in Beijing Friday. Chinese tech giant Huawei's tensions with Washington, which accuses the telecom equipment maker of being a security risk, stretch across four continents from courtrooms to corporate boardrooms to Canadian canola farms. | AP

, , , , ,