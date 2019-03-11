Actor Takuro Tatsumi declines LDP request to run in Osaka gubernatorial election

Actor Takuro Tatsumi said Sunday that he has turned down a request by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party to run in next month’s Osaka gubernatorial election.

The LDP had hoped the 60-year-old Tatsumi’s high public profile would allow him to mount a strong challenge in the election called by Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui, who is seeking to realize his long-held goal of reshaping the city of Osaka into a metropolitan government akin to that of Tokyo.

The gubernatorial poll will be held along with an election to pick the city’s mayor, with both Matsui and Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura tendering their resignations Friday. In a bid to win a fresh mandate, the two politicians are running for the other’s respective positions.

Tatsumi was formally asked to run in the election when he met with a senior LDP member in Tokyo on Friday, sources familiar with the situation have said.

Tatsumi told Kyodo News that he declined the request on Sunday.

“I made the decision in a comprehensive manner after talking with my family,” he said, adding that “(The request) came too suddenly. I was unable to sort out (my thoughts) in a short time.”

Expectations were high in the LDP that Tatsumi, who has appeared in TV dramas and entertainment programs and spent his childhood in the city of Osaka, could garner votes from those with no particular party affiliation — even with less than one month’s preparation.

Matsui and Yoshimura are respectively the head and policy chief of the political group Osaka Ishin no Kai.

By seeking re-election on the day of the nationwide local elections on April 7, they hope to give a boost to their group, which does not hold a majority in either the Osaka prefectural or the city assemblies.

Under Japanese election law, if the two leaders sought re-election in their current positions, fresh elections would have to be held when their original four-year terms expire later this year.

Matsui and Yoshimura were both first elected in November 2015 on a platform to resurrect the metropolis plan originally drafted by former Osaka Gov. and Mayor Toru Hashimoto, who sought to save taxpayers’ money by reducing functional overlaps between the prefectural and city governments.

Ahead of the previous double election, the LDP had also asked Tatsumi to be a candidate of the party, but he declined.

After graduating from Kyoto University, Tatsumi made his national debut in NHK’s drama “Romance” in 1984. He is also known as a food and wine connoisseur.