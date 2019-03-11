A woman takes part in a protest calling for urgent measures to combat climate change during a demonstration in central Amsterdam Sunday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

'Do something': Thousands attend climate march in Dutch capital

AP

AMSTERDAM - Thousands of people, many warding off rain under umbrellas, have packed a central square in Amsterdam to march for more progressive climate policies in the Netherlands.

Organizers estimated that 30,000 people were attending Sunday’s march.

One carried a banner with the simple appeal: “Do something.”

In January, an environmental research institute said the Netherlands wasn’t doing enough to cut greenhouse gas emissions to levels ordered in a landmark court ruling.

The Dutch Environmental Assessment Agency said that the target of reducing emissions by 25 percent from 1990 levels by 2020 is “out of reach.”

Dutch lawmakers have approved legislation that set as benchmarks a 95-percent reduction of emissions by 2050 compared with 1990 levels and a 49-percent cut by 2030.

However, a plan to achieve the targets hasn’t been approved.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A convoy believed to be carrying Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seen Sunday in Algiers.
Ailing Bouteflika, 82, returns to face Algerian demonstrations
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika arrived home from Geneva on Sunday, as students vowed to keep up mass demonstrations against his re-election bid and the ruling party scrambled for a way out...
Rebecca Shutt, who works in the New York Police Department's Office of Crime Control Strategies, speaks in New York Feb. 11. Shutt utilizes a software called Patternizr, which allows crime analysts to compare robbery, larceny and theft incidents to the millions of crimes logged in the NYPD's database, aiding their hunt for crime patterns.
Modern policing: Algorithm Patternizr helps NYPD spot crime patterns
When a syringe-wielding drill thief tried sticking up a Home Depot near Yankee Stadium, police figured out quickly that it wasn't a one-off. A man had also used a syringe a few weeks earlier while ...
Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, leaves a closed-door House Intelligence Committee meeting with Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington on Wednesday.
Robert Mueller would err by not putting Trump under oath: Adam Schiff
It would be a mistake for special counsel Robert Mueller not to subpoena President Donald Trump to appear before a grand jury in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, said...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman takes part in a protest calling for urgent measures to combat climate change during a demonstration in central Amsterdam Sunday. | REUTERS People take part in a march in support of the climate Sunday in Amsterdam. | ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN / ANP / VIA AFP-JIJI People take part in a protest calling for urgent measures to combat climate change during a demonstration in central Amsterdam Sunday. | REUTERS

, , ,