Abe support rate falls; 69% want Okinawa vote on base issue respected

The public support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet has fallen slightly to 43.3 percent, with many calling for respecting a recent local referendum that rejected a plan to relocate a U.S. air base within Okinawa Prefecture, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

In the nationwide telephone poll conducted Saturday and Sunday, a large majority of respondents also indicated their disappointment at the country’s tepid economic recovery and the government’s response to a labor data scandal.

The Cabinet approval rate fell 2.3 percentage points from the previous survey in early February, while the disapproval rate was almost unchanged at 40.9 percent.

On the Okinawa prefectural referendum in February regarding the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, 68.7 percent of respondents said the central government should respect the outcome while 19.4 percent said there is no need to do so.

In the nonbinding poll, more than 70 percent of voters in the island prefecture rejected the relocation plan, which originated in an agreement reached between the Japanese and U.S. governments in 1996. But the Abe government has continued to proceed with the work to build a replacement facility for the Futenma base.

The telephone survey also showed that 84.5 percent do not actually feel that the Japanese economy is recovering, even though Abe is counting on the success of his Abenomics policy mix to maintain public support for his Liberal Democratic Party ahead of the House of Councilors election in the summer.

Adding to concerns over the economic situation, the government earlier in the month downgraded its assessment of a key indicator of economic trends, which suggested that Japan may have already entered a recessionary phase rather than marking its longest growth streak since the end of World War II, as previously believed.

The scandal on faulty labor ministry jobs data also appears to be casting a shadow over the support rate for the Abe government.

A total of 70.7 percent said they are not satisfied with the outcome of the latest government probe into the issue, which denied there was a systematic cover-up. About 13 percent responded otherwise.