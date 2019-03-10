The Dalai Lama attends a memorial service for victims of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami at Gokokuji temple in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward in April of that year. | SATOKO KAWASAKI

Asia Pacific

China defends Tibet policies, claims Dalai Lama hasn't done a 'single good thing' for region sixty years after fleeing

AP

BEIJING - China is defending its often-criticized rule in Tibet 60 years after the Dalai Lama fled into exile amid an uprising against Chinese control, saying those who question its policies are merely biased.

The official Xinhua News Agency said in an editorial dated Saturday that economic growth, increases in lifespan and better education in the region refute the claims of critics.

Tibet is ruled under a smothering Chinese security blanket and many Tibetans abroad say the Himalayan region’s resources are being exploited for Beijing’s benefit while Tibet’s language and unique Buddhist culture is gradually being destroyed.

China claims Tibet has been part of its territory for centuries, although many Tibetans say they were essentially independent for most of that time. Communist troops took control of the region in 1950 after a brief military struggle.

Conditions in the region are difficult to independently ascertain because foreign travelers must get special permission to enter the region. Access is rarely given to foreign journalists, and the region is closed to foreigners entirely during sensitive anniversaries.

The Xinhua editorial did not directly mention Sunday’s uprising anniversary, referring to the events of 1959 instead as the inauguration of “democratic reform” that saw the dismantlement of the Buddhist hierarchy and feudal structures.

“Sixty years since the epoch-making democratic reform in Tibet, people in the plateau region have enjoyed unprecedented human rights in history,” Xinhua said.

“Undeniable facts and figures” related to development “debunk the repeated lies and accusations that aim to smear Tibet’s human rights with vile motives,” it said. “Anyone without bias will recognize Tibet’s tremendous progress in human rights.”

Among the figures it cited were a rise in life expectancy of 35.5 years in the 1950s to nearly 70 now; a double-digit growth in regional GDP over the last quarter-century; and reduction of poverty by 80 percent.

Citing cases of torture and forced political indoctrination, a coalition of dozens of overseas Tibet monitoring groups said the issue of human rights in Tibet “remains an issue that cannot be consigned to history.”

“China has ridden roughshod over the human and political rights of citizens under its rule for far too long,” the International Tibet Network said in a letter emailed to media. “With resistance by the Tibetan people so strong and vibrant, it’s time for a response from the international community that matches their courage and conviction.”

China has refused to meet with the Dalai Lama, the region’s traditional Buddhist leader, who lives in India, or his representatives until they surrender their conditions for a greater degree of autonomy and submit to Beijing’s authority unequivocally.

On Wednesday, China’s Communist Party chief in Tibet insisted that the Tibetan people feel more affection toward the government than to the Dalai Lama, who fled following the abortive uprising against Chinese.

The Dalai Lama hasn’t done a “single good thing” for Tibet since he left, Tibet Party Secretary Wu Yingjie said during a meeting of China’s ceremonial legislature.

Chinese rule in Tibet has grown harsher since anti-government protests in 2008 culminated in attacks on businesses and individuals of Han Chinese ethnicity, the country’s ethnic majority.

The government says rioters killed 18 people. An unknown number of Tibetans were killed by security forces in the aftermath.

More recently, traditionally Tibetan regions of western China have been racked by a series of self-immolations by Buddhist clergy and lay people calling for the return of the Dalai Lama, now 83 years old.

Also, on a visit to Prague on Wednesday, the prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile said he was heartened to see support for his people in the Czech Republic.

“Each time I come here, I get encouraged, I get the fuel to go back and say ‘There are people around the world who support us, who believe us,’ ” said Lobsang Sangay.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Bodies of policemen killed in what was believed to be an attack by a militant group are covered at the Yoetayoke police station, near Sittwe, in Myanmar's strife-hit Rakhine state on Sunday.
Nine policemen killed in attack in Myanmar's violence-plagued Rakhine state
Nine policemen have been killed in a militant attack in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, police said Sunday, as tensions ratchet up in a state riven by ethnic and religious conflict. A bloody mi...
Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar gives a statement in New Delhi on Feb. 27.
India returns key diplomat to Pakistan as tensions ease
India said Saturday that it was returning a key diplomat to Pakistan's capital amid an easing of tensions between the nuclear neighbors, but also demanded that its archrival take concrete steps aga...
A Socialist Women's Union propaganda troupe performs a dance routine in front of the Ryugyong hotel in Pyongyang on Saturday. All nonworking North Korean women are members of the union, performing flag-waving and drum routines at intersections and landmarks around the capital during the morning rush hour.
North Koreans head to polls to approve new parliament lineup
Millions of North Korean voters, including leader Kim Jong Un, went to the polls on Sunday to elect roughly 700 members to the national legislature. In typical North Korean style, the vote was m...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Dalai Lama attends a memorial service for victims of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami at Gokokuji temple in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward in April of that year. | SATOKO KAWASAKI Wu Yingjie, Communist Party secretary of the Tibetan Autonomous Region, laughs as attendants refill mugs of tea during a group discussion session held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress in the Tibet Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. | AP

, , , , ,