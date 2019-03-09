A building that residents say was a madrassa religious school is seen near the site where Indian military aircraft struck the Pakistani village of Balakot on Feb. 26. | REUTERS

India accuses Pakistan of hiding something by blocking access to bombing site

NEW DELHI - India said on Saturday Pakistan had “plenty to hide” by preventing journalists from accessing the site of an airstrike by Indian fighter jets inside Pakistan.

Citing “security concerns,” Pakistani security officials on Thursday barred a Reuters team from climbing a hill in northeastern Pakistan to the site of a madrassa, or religious school, and a group of surrounding buildings that was targeted by Indian warplanes last week.

“The fact that Pakistan has now refused access to journalists from visiting the site means that they have plenty to hide,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters.

He reiterated the government’s stand that India’s airstrikes were “successful and achieved the desired objectives,” after being asked about a Reuters report that said high-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters showed that the madrassa appeared to be still standing.

