Lincoln, the Nubian goat elected "Pet Mayor" for the town of Fair Haven, Vermont | ROBERT LAYMAN / RUTLAND HERALD / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Offbeat

Goat beats dog to become 'mayor' of Vermont town

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - In a divided America where politics seems increasingly to get people’s goat, a small town in Vermont has taken the concept to heart — electing one as mayor.

He may be a political novice but the goat’s name, Lincoln, brings with it a storied pedigree.

And the leading human official in Fair Haven — population about 2,500 — hopes the 3-year-old animal’s election can serve as a bit of a lesson in democracy.

In Tuesday’s poll, Lincoln was victorious over 15 other candidates, including Crystal the gerbil and many dogs and cats.

Fair Haven has no official mayor but the town manager, Joseph Gunter, holds similar functions.

When Gunter read in a newspaper that the village of Omena, Michigan, had made Sweet Tart the cat its “top” official, he got the idea to organize a similar election to raise funds for building a playground.

Lincoln’s 13 votes were enough for him to squeak past Sammie the dog.

The goat, which belongs to a school math teacher, will get an education in the town’s major festivals, which it will represent during its one-year mandate: “Memorial Day parade, the Apple Fest and the events we organize every Friday in the summer,” Gunter says.

Although the playground fundraising effort only generated about $100, at $5 per candidate, Gunter isn’t bleating because he says the animal election was also “a good way to get the kids involved in local government.”

With 53 votes cast the turnout was low, Gunter admits, “but it was the first time, we expect it to be better next year.”

That happens to be the year that U.S. voters will also elect a human president, in a contest expected to shake out like a barnyard brawl.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Georgia members of the Handmaid Coalition protest the passage of HB 481 outside the Capitol on Friday in Atlanta.
Georgia and Tennessee move to ban abortions after fetal heartbeat detected
Georgia and Tennessee joined a string of states moving to enact tough abortion restrictions when Republican House lawmakers passed bans on most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. ...
Former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning speaks to reporters outside the U.S. federal courthouse shortly before appearing before a federal judge and being taken into custody in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday.
U.S. Army leaker Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on WikiLeaks
Former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who served years in prison for leaking one of the largest troves of classified documents in U.S. history, was sent to jail Friday for refusing...
Image Not Available
U.S. clocks move an hour ahead this weekend as daylight saving time begins
It is time again to abide by the old adage to spring forward and mark America's shift from standard to daylight saving time. The change occurs at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across most of the United ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lincoln, the Nubian goat elected "Pet Mayor" for the town of Fair Haven, Vermont | ROBERT LAYMAN / RUTLAND HERALD / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,