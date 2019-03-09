Business / Tech

New emoji expand skin-tone options for couples of color

AP

NEW YORK - Capping a yearlong project by the folks at the dating app Tinder and tech activist group Emojination, the Unicode Consortium has approved new multiracial emoji for characters technically referred to as people “holding hands.” A new “gender-inclusive” couple emoji was also approved among 230 new characters.

Until now, emoji of two or more people have been available only in the default yellow. After the Unicode Consortium, where Google, Microsoft and Apple have voting seats, signed off on the skin-tone additions, user companies will decide for themselves starting later this year whether to add them and how they will look.

Emoji of single people of color and same-sex couples were added in the last several years, but not in mixed-tone combinations.

Tinder is taking credit for its industry in pushing interracial dating along, citing data that indicate couples who meet online are more likely to be interracial than those who don’t.

Skin tones for limited use were added to the Unicode Standard for emoji in 2015. More representation of women was added in 2016, then some “gender-inclusive” people in 2017 and options for hair color last year.

Also approved this year: a waffle, a much-requested white heart, a guide dog and people in wheelchairs. And a sloth.

