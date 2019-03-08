Six years into Abe's womenomics push, women in Japan still struggling to shine

Six years have passed since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced plans to create a “Japan in which women can shine,” urging more working mothers to take on leadership positions with pride.

But as the world marked International Women’s Day on Friday, few women have taken on the challenges that remain firmly in place in Japan — despite Abe’s womenomics policy. Many continue to face hurdles that include entrenched social perceptions and a disproportionate burden in maintaining family homes.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, only 0.7 percent of Japanese women were in management positions in 2017 — a share that has remained nearly the same since 2011. The figure falls well below the average of 4.7 seen in other developed countries, highlighting the fact that gender inequality in Japan, where women make up 51 percent of the population, remains a significant issue.

In the World Economic Forum’s annual World Gender Gap Index in 2018, Japan was ranked 110 out of 149 countries, although it had moved up four spots from the previous year mainly due to narrower wage gaps and an increase in women’s employment.

The main culprit behind Japan’s low ranking, which has remained below 100 for several years, is scant female participation in the political arena. Figures released by the Geneva-based Inter-Parliamentary Union earlier this week revealed that Japan was ranked lowest among Group of 20 nations in terms of the percentage of female politicians, with women occupying just 10.2 percent of 463 seats in the Lower House.

Negative perceptions regarding women in top leadership roles, both in politics and the private sector, remain persistent not only among Japanese men but also among women.

In a study released in November by Women Political Leaders and Kantar Public, which surveyed some 1,000 adults from each of the Group of Seven countries, only 28 percent of Japanese women said they would feel comfortable with having a woman as the CEO of a major company. The highest rating in the G7 — 70 percent — was recorded among women in the United States.

While the figures align with perceptions — both inside and outside of Japan — that women living and working in the nation face difficulties, grassroots efforts to highlight accomplished women have emerged.

Last year the Act on Promotion of Gender Equality in the Political Field was enacted, and on Thursday a civic group that aims to increase the number of female lawmakers met to discuss the issue.

Participants, including lawmakers from several parties, reported on the measures they currently saw in place as well as their goals for bringing more women into the political arena. The group, named “the team that promotes a quota system,” pledged together with the lawmakers to remind voters and politicians that increasing the number of female lawmakers will deliver a brighter future for Japan.

Last year Melanie Brock, a long-time Australian resident of Japan, launched Celebrating Women in Japan, an initiative designed to highlight the work of talented women in the nation. Using social media, the project publishes profiles of women in Japan who play active roles in business and public life.

“Once people know more about what Japanese women are already doing, in spite of all of the obstacles that exist, maybe that’s when Japan sees the value of that, too,” Brock told The Japan Times last year.