Greenback falls below ¥111 in Tokyo on global growth jitters

The dollar dropped below ¥111 in Tokyo trading Friday amid growing concerns about the course of the global economy.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.98-98, down from ¥111.78-78 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1209-1210, down from $1.1307-1307, and at ¥124.41-42, down from ¥126.39-40.

After trading around ¥111.50-60 in the early morning, the dollar fell below ¥111.50 as the benchmark Nikkei stock average sank deep into negative territory.

In the afternoon, the greenback passed ¥111 as players stepped up selling in light of fresh Chinese trade figures that were far weaker than expected for February.

After a series of announcements including bleak growth forecasts by China and the European Union, the poor Chinese export performance fueled investor fears about a global economic slowdown, analysts said.

Selling pressure increased as the dollar failed to stably stay at levels above ¥112, an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading service firm said.

Meanwhile, a domestic bank official said if the U.S. government’s jobs report for February shows strong numbers, the greenback would top ¥111.30.

