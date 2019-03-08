Japanese government adopts revised policy for disaster reconstruction

The government adopted Friday a revised basic policy for the reconstruction of areas affected by the March 2011 disasters, which features the establishment of a successor body to the Reconstruction Agency.

The existing agency is to be dissolved by the end of March 2021, 10 years after the Tohoku region and other areas were hit by the earthquake, tsunami and subsequent triple core meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 plant.

In the revised policy, adopted at a Cabinet meeting, the government made clear that it will establish the successor institution to complete reconstruction.

It also plans to create a ministerial post at the new body.

Based on a set of proposals for accelerating reconstruction, to be compiled by the ruling camp this summer at the earliest, the government plans to submit related bills to the Diet next year.

“We’re now at a crucial point where we need to set sure courses for final-stage reconstruction and Fukushima’s full-scale reconstruction,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting for discussion on how to promote reconstruction, which was held before the Cabinet meeting.

The prime minister instructed relevant officials to work on bringing about the organization that will take over the current functions of the Reconstruction Agency, which is now set up directly under the Cabinet.

In the latest review of the basic policy, the government said the successor body needs to play the role of a commander, just like the Reconstruction Agency, to eliminate vertically divided administrative functions.

But the government stopped short of working out the details of the new organization, only saying it will consider setting up the successor body based on requests from affected municipalities and how reconstruction measures are making progress.

Because the government-declared reconstruction period ends in fiscal 2020, issues expected to remain in fiscal 2021 and onward, as well as ways to tackle them, were indicated in the revised basic policy.

Noting that mid- to long-term responses are necessary for the reconstruction of Fukushima, the government stressed that it will continue to spearhead efforts to rebuild affected areas in the prefecture.

The government will also continue to support psychological care for affected residents and offer assistance for children’s school attendance in areas outside Fukushima that suffered severe damage in the earthquake and tsunami.