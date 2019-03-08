Osaka's governor and mayor quit to run for each other's jobs in risky snap polls over merger plan

In a highly unusual, controversial and politically risky move with local and national implications, Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui and Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura resigned their posts in protest Friday, in order to run for each other’s positions in snap elections next month.

Frustrated with what they say are continued moves by other parties, particularly Komeito, to block efforts to merge the city of Osaka’s wards through a referendum, both leaders resigned in the hope of gaining popular support for their proposal in next month’s polls.

Matsui will run for mayor and Yoshimura will run for governor in elections to be held April 7, the same day prefectural and municipal assembly elections will take place. Originally, Osaka’s gubernatorial and mayoral elections were due to take place in late November.

“My mind is set (to resign and run for governor) and I have no regrets,” Yoshimura told reporters Friday morning.

The move ends a yearslong and often tense political marriage between the Matsui-led Osaka Ishin no Kai (One Osaka) and Komeito, with which it held majority in municipal and prefectural assemblies where Osaka Ishin by itself has only a plurality.

Leaders from the local chapters of Komeito and the Liberal Democratic Party blasted Matsui and Yoshimura’s decisions to resign. On Thursday evening, following the breakdown of a joint prefectural-municipal committee responsible for addressing the referendum issue, several vented their anger.

“I’m sick of Matsui constantly pushing his schedule for a referendum,” Mitsuyoshi Hanaya, an LDP prefectural assembly member, told reporters.

Attention now turns to who might run against Matsui and Yoshimura — and who will support them. On Friday, Osaka chapters of the LDP and Komeito were meeting to discuss election strategies, whether an LDP-backed candidate might be officially endorsed by Komeito, and whether other opposition parties might also rally around a single “anti-Osaka Ishin” candidate.

In the 2015 elections for Osaka mayor and governor, the Japan Communist Party supported the LDP-backed candidate in an uneasy alliance. But Osaka Ishin supporters, as well as Komeito supporters, helped carry Matsui and Yoshimura to victory.

The 2015 elections came about six months after moves for a similar merger referendum were narrowly defeated, and after Matsui and Yoshimura had campaigned on a promise of trying one more time. But having failed to reach agreement since then with the other parties, Osaka Ishin now finds itself facing tough assembly elections next month. That situation is particularly acute in the Osaka Municipal Assembly election, where a loss of just three seats to the LDP would give Komeito the option of tying up with either Osaka Ishin or the LDP to form a majority.

The double election is also expected to impact July’s Upper House election. Nippon Ishin no Kai, the national party also headed by Matsui, holds a total of 11 seats, including five that are up for re-election.

Nippon Ishin is a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s efforts to revise the Constitution, and Abe and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga are close to Matsui in particular. A loss by Matsui or Yoshimura, or losses by Osaka Ishin in the municipal or prefectural assembly, could spell trouble for the five Upper House Nippon Ishin candidates — and for Abe’s relationship with the party.