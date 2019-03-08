This Thursday photo illustration in Washington shows the Twitter feed of Apple chief executive Tim Cook, who turned into "Tim Apple" on social media Thursday after a slip-up by U..S President Donald Trump sparked a viral moment on Twitter. The Twittersphere reacted after a Wednesday White House meeting whereTrump thanked "Tim Apple" for the tech giant's investments and job creations. | AFP-JIJI

Apple CEO trumps Trump, reframing his name game

SAN FRANCISCO - To President Donald Trump, it was an awkward slip of the lip. To Apple CEO Tim Cook, it was an opportunity to poke some sly fun.

A day after Trump mistakenly referred to Cook at a White House meeting as “Tim Apple” — an understandable slip, perhaps, coming from the owner of the Trump Organization — Cook quietly altered his Twitter profile, replacing his last name with the Apple logo.

Cook didn’t publicly acknowledge the change, but it didn’t take long for Apple fans to notice and spread the word.

Non-Apple fans, though, may not get the joke. Cook’s Apple-logo icon is only visible on iPhones and Mac computers. On Windows, it’s a blank square; on Android, it renders variously as an X-ed out or blank gray rectangle.

