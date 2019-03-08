A submersible is lowered into the water during extensive tests to practice the launch and recovery of submersibles onboard the Ocean Zephyr after the British-led Nekton Mission reached the tiny atoll of Alphonse in Seychelles waters Thursday. The ambitious mission will delve into one of the last major unexplored frontiers on the planet, a vast body already feeling the effects of global warming. | AP

World / Science & Health

Scientists begin exploring depths off Seychelles to gauge warming effects on last unexplored frontier

AP

ALPHONSE ATOLL, SEYCHELLES - An unprecedented mission to explore the Indian Ocean and document changes taking place beneath the waves began its research on Thursday, in Seychelles waters.

The British-led Nekton Mission arrived off the tiny atoll of Alphonse in the early morning hours, after looming bad weather forced a change of plan and of route.

The ambitious expedition will delve into one of the last major unexplored frontiers on the planet, a vast body of water that’s already feeling the effects of global warming. Understanding the Indian Ocean’s ecosystem is important not just for the species that live in it, but also for an estimated 2.5 billion people at home in the region — from East Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, the Indian sub-continent and Southeast Asia.

Though the mission will use hi-tech submersibles in its work, research began on Thursday with more modest equipment: a device to measure the water’s chemistry and a Neuston net used to retrieve zooplankton.

“When you actually finally begin doing the science, it’s a bit of a relief and a lot of fun,” said Louise Allcock, a professor of zoology at the University of Ireland, in Galway.

Alphonse is a tiny atoll, the tip of a submerged mountain, 232 nautical miles southwest of Seychelles’ capital Victoria. Within two miles of its shores, the ocean is as deep as 5,000 meters (3 miles).

Little is known about the biodiversity of Alphonse Atoll, as it remains unexplored beyond scuba depth.

Mission member Stephanie Marie is a marine researcher from the Seychelles. She recently spent a week on Alphonse working on a study of a fish species called the Giant Trevally, or GT. She says she is excited to find out what’s down there.

“When you have amazing weather, you have a lot of things to see, like the sharks, the GT, the corals also, so it’s like a different place, a different scenery every time,” she said.

Marie’s role is to collect zooplankton to conduct taxonomy identification.

“I’m really excited. It’s going to be eye opening, because I’ve never seen so deep,” she said. “It’s really important. Fish feed on zooplankton, so we need to see its quality, because if the ecosystems changes it may have an impact on the fish we feed on.”

The mission expects to discover new species, as well as document evidence of climate change and of human-driven pollution.

The data will be used to help the Seychelles consolidate and expand its policy of protecting almost a third of its national waters by 2020. The sea area to be protected is larger than Germany. The initiative is a key component of Seychelles “blue economy,” which attempts to balance development needs with those of the ocean environment.

The Associated Press is the only news agency working with British scientists from the Nekton research team on its deep-sea mission that aims to unlock the secrets of the Indian Ocean. AP video coverage will include exploring the depths of up to 300 meters (1,000 feet) off the coast of the Seychelles in two-person submarines which will search for underwater mountain ranges and previously undiscovered marine life, a behind-the-scenes look at life on board, interviews with researchers and aerial footage of the mission. The seven-week Seychelles expedition is expected to run until April 19.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Special counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2017.
Megaphones, hacking, propaganda: Robert Mueller details Russian U.S. election meddling
From breaking into computers to paying for a megaphone, Russian efforts to undermine the U.S. political system have been spelled out in detail by special counsel Robert Mueller, who has described a...
Migrants cross the river at the Mexico-U.S. border after pushing past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, last November as they try to reach the U.S. A San Diego TV station says the U.S. government ran an operation to screen journalists, activists and others while investigating last year's migrant caravan from Mexico.
U.S. government kept track of journalists, 'instigators' during migrant caravan
The U.S. government kept a database on journalists, activists, organizers and "instigators" during an investigation into last year's migrant caravan, infuriating civil liberties and media groups wh...
Mexican journalist Emilio Gutierrez Soto listens to attorney Carlos Spector speak during a news conference in El Paso, Texas, in 2009. Soto has been again ordered deported from the U.S, despite his fear that his stories about corruption make him a target in one of the world's most dangerous countries for reporters. The National Press Club said Thursday the immigration judge who first denied their asylum claim has upheld his decision.
Mexican journalist seeking U.S. asylum again ordered deported as judge calls fears of death 'mere...
A Mexican journalist has again been ordered deported from the United States despite his fear that his past stories about corruption make him a target in one of the world's most dangerous countri...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A submersible is lowered into the water during extensive tests to practice the launch and recovery of submersibles onboard the Ocean Zephyr after the British-led Nekton Mission reached the tiny atoll of Alphonse in Seychelles waters Thursday. The ambitious mission will delve into one of the last major unexplored frontiers on the planet, a vast body already feeling the effects of global warming. | AP Researchers aboard the science vessel Ocean Zephyr rise a Neuston net used to retrieve zooplankton after its first test in the tiny atoll of Alphonse, Seychelles, Thursday. The Ocean Zephyr is the mothership of the British-based Nekton Mission, which will explore the Indian Ocean, during which scientists hope to document changes taking place beneath the waves that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region over the coming decades. | AP

, , , ,