Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a news conference in Ottawa Thursday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Trudeau maintains he didn't apply inappropriate pressure in corruption case

AP

TORONTO - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that an “erosion of trust” and “lack of communication” with his former justice minister led her to resign and accuse him of applying inappropriate pressure in a corruption prosecution — a dispute that has shaken his government.

But the prime minister made no apologies as he discussed the issue at a nationally televised news conference.

Former Justice Minister and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould told a parliamentary committee last week that Trudeau and senior officials tried to pressure her into instructing prosecutors to avoid criminal prosecution of Montreal-based engineering giant SNC-Lavalin and instead require it to pay fines for alleged bribery in Libya.

The case has led to the resignations of two high-profile Cabinet ministers and his top aide, as well as opposition calls for him to step down

Trudeau and his aides deny doing anything wrong, saying they were only pointing out that prosecution could endanger thousands of people’s jobs because a conviction would make the company ineligible for government contracts.

“In regards to standing up for jobs and defending the integrity of our rule of law, I continue to say there was no inappropriate pressure,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister said Wilson-Raybould told him on Sept. 17 that she was declining to seek a remediation agreement, which would allow the company to pay a fine instead of facing criminal prosecution. But Trudeau said he and other officials felt she was still open to arguments on the issue because such an agreement would be possible until the last moments of a trial.

“We considered that she was still open to hearing different arguments and different approaches on what her decision could be,” Trudeau said.

“What we see now is that she wasn’t prepared to change her mind.”

Trudeau said Wilson-Raybould did not come to him to express her concerns about inappropriate pressure and said he wishes she had. He said situations were “experienced differently and I regret that.”

“I am obviously reflecting on lessons learned,” he said. “There are things we have to reflect on and understand and do better next time.”

Wilson-Raybould was demoted from her role as attorney general and named veterans affairs minister in January as part of a Cabinet shuffle. She resigned weeks later.

Wilson-Raybould has said she believes she was demoted for failure to give in to the pressure.

Trudeau’s former chief aide, Gerald Butts, denied that in testimony to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. He said the shakeup, which involved several other Cabinet posts, was due to other factors.

Trudeau said he tries to foster an environment where his lawmakers can come to him with concerns, but one of his Liberal party colleagues, Celina Caesar-Chavannes, took issue with that, tweeting, “I did come to you recently. Twice. Remember your reactions?”

Caesar-Chavannes, who is not running for re-election, did not elaborate and did not immediately return messages seeking comment. She has issued messages of support for Wilson-Raybould on Twitter.

Other Liberal lawmakers have rallied around Trudeau in an election year.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Civilians evacuated from the Islamic State group's embattled holdout of Baghouz wait at a screening area held by the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on Tuesday.
U.S. general warns of Islamic State resurgence as 'caliphate' collapse nears, survivors flee
A top U.S. commander warned Thursday that the battle against the Islamic State group was "far from over" despite the jihadists' loss of territory, as survivors abandoned the last shred of the group...
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, pauses while speaking to reporters as he departs with his attorney and adviser, Lanny Davis, after testifying before a closed House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
Michael Cohen sounded out possibility of Trump pardon, attorney says
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, "directed his attorney" to explore a potential presidential pardon last year, his current attorney said Thursday, appearing to contra...
Then-Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran in 2017.
Iran cleric linked to 1988 mass executions to lead judiciary
A hard-line cleric once thought to be a possible successor to Iran's supreme leader was appointed head of the Islamic Republic's judiciary Thursday, sparking concern from rights activists over his ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a news conference in Ottawa Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,