Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with a group representing the families of people abducted by North Korea, at his office in Tokyo on Wednesday. The visitors included Sakie Yokota (left) and Shigeo Iizuka. | KYODO

National / Politics

Abe says he is willing to meet Kim Jong Un to settle issue of Japanese abducted to North Korea

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he is willing to hold direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to break a deadlock over the abduction issue.

“I have to meet face-to-face with Chairman Kim Jong Un to resolve this issue,” Abe said at the outset of a meeting with the abductees’ family members.

The meeting comes a week after U.S. President Donald Trump took up the topic during the second U.S.-North Korean summit in Hanoi, relaying Japan’s stance on the issue to Kim at Abe’s request. Trump also raised the issue with Kim in their first summit, last June in Singapore.

“I want to settle the issue in accordance with our basic policy that we will not miss any chance,” Abe said.

Trump briefed Abe on what was discussed during the Hanoi summit over the phone hours after the meeting ended without tangible progress toward the North’s denuclearization.

Tokyo and Pyongyang have not normalized diplomatic ties due to the issue, which involves Japanese citizens who were kidnapped by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s. Abe has made the issue one of his administration’s top priorities.

“We have high hopes for the meeting (between Abe and Kim) happening,” 80-year-old Shigeo Iizuka, who heads a group of family members of the missing people, said during the meeting with the prime minister.

Japan officially recognizes 17 citizens, including Iizuka’s younger sister Yaeko Taguchi, as having been kidnapped by North Korea and suspects the country’s involvement in many more disappearances.

Five of the 17 returned home in 2002, and Pyongyang claims that eight have died and the other four were never in the country. However, last month it was reported that Minoru Tanaka, one of the 17 abductees, is living in Pyongyang with his wife and children.

Speaking at a news conference after meeting with Abe, Sakie Yokota, the 83-year-old mother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted at age 13 in 1977, said she is hoping an “exchange of words between the Japanese and North Korean leaders” will take place.

The family members declined to disclose what Abe told them during the meeting.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai speaks at a party meeting in Tokyo in February, alongside Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
LDP secretary-general may visit China to pave the way for Xi's trip to Japan
Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai may visit China as early as next month to lay the groundwork for Chinese President Xi Jinping's anticipated visit to Japan later this year...
Artist Keisuke Aiso, creator of the goggle-eyed creature known as Momo, holds up an unauthorized replica mask of the monster that a friend brought back as a souvenir from Mexico's Day is the Dead festivities, at his two-story studio on the outskirts of Tokyo on Monday.
Japanese artist behind ghastly creature in viral 'Momo Challenge' baffled by disturbing hoax
The ghastly image of a goggle-eyed creature that triggered the so-called Momo Challenge — a viral social-media hoax terrifying children and parents alike — was born in this cluttered two-story stud...
The company headquarters for major publisher Kodansha Ltd. in Tokyo
Ex-editor of comic magazine hit with 11-year prison term for killing wife
The former deputy editor of a popular Kodansha Ltd. comic magazine was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for killing his wife in 2016. The Tokyo District Court ruled that Pak Jong...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with a group representing the families of people abducted by North Korea, at his office in Tokyo on Wednesday. The visitors included Sakie Yokota (left) and Shigeo Iizuka. | KYODO

, , , ,