Former U.S. hostage in YemenDanny Burch (left) sits next to President Donald Trump as Vice President Mike Pence congratulates Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert O'Brien Wednesday in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. At back right of Trump is national security adviser John Bolton. | AP

World

Trump: Civilians killed in U.S. intelligence ops now to go unreported

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Wednesday revoked an Obama-era requirement for reporting civilian casualties that resulted from U.S. intelligence operations in noncombat areas across the globe.

Trump struck a section of an executive order issued by former President Barack Obama that required both the Pentagon and the intelligence agencies to report on civilian casualties that occurred during their operations. There are other provisions that still require the Pentagon to report on civilian casualties caused by military operations outside of combat areas.

“I don’t know why they’re being coy,” said Steven Aftergood, a government secrecy expert at the private Federation of American Scientists. “They are not saying, ‘We don’t want to report CIA operation casualties,’ but that’s what they’re doing. They are eliminating reporting of casualties arising from CIA operations.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council said the U.S. government is fully committed to “minimizing — to the greatest extent possible — civilian causalities and acknowledging responsibility when they unfortunately occur during military operations.”

The spokesman, who spoke only on condition of anonymity to elaborate on the president’s written order, said Trump’s action eliminates “superfluous” reporting requirements that don’t “improve government transparency, but rather distract our intelligence professionals from their primary mission.”

Hina Shamsi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s national security project, said Trump’s action increased secrecy about the United States’ killing of people abroad and was “deeply wrong and dangerous for public accountability.”

“This decision will hide from the public the government’s own tally of the total number of deaths it causes every year in its lethal force program,” Shamsi said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Elizabeth OuYang, coordinator of New York Counts 2020, speaks outside the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in November. Several lawsuits across the country have been filed challenging the citizenship question on the 2020 census.
Second U.S. judge calls citizenship question on census illegal
The Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census "threatens the very foundation of our democratic system" because it would cause a significant undercount of immi...
Image Not Available
One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned all-female spacewalk
Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova was launched into space 55 years ago. She was followed nearly 20 years later by the second woman in space, Svetlana Savitskaya, who also did a spacewalk two years lat...
Connecticut State Rep. John Piscopo, R-Burlington, sits at his desk at the State Capitol in Hartford Feb. 20. Piscopo has proposed legislation that would eliminate any reference to climate change from the science standards adopted in Connecticut.
Climate change doubters, with Republican blessing, seen targeting U.S. school lessons
A Connecticut lawmaker wants to strike climate change from state science standards. A Virginia legislator worries teachers are indoctrinating students with their personal views on global warming. A...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former U.S. hostage in YemenDanny Burch (left) sits next to President Donald Trump as Vice President Mike Pence congratulates Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert O'Brien Wednesday in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. At back right of Trump is national security adviser John Bolton. | AP

, , , ,