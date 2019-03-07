Huawei Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou arrives at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday. | REUTERS

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou appears in Canadian court; her lawyer raises Trump comments

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - A Canadian judge set Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s next court date for May 8 at a brief court appearance on Wednesday where her lawyer briefly raised comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Canada arrested Meng on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, kicking off a diplomatic dispute with China. Meng and Huawei are accused in the United States of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions. Both deny the allegations.

Following Meng’s arrest, China arrested two Canadians on national security grounds and sentenced another to death.

Meng’s lawyer, Richard Peck, said her team plans to discuss with prosecutors what applications will be brought between now and May 8.

Peck, speaking before B.C. Supreme Court Justice Heather J. Holmes, said there are concerns over the political nature of Meng’s case and comments made by Trump.

Trump said in December that he would possibly intervene in the criminal trial if it could help him to secure a trade deal with China.

The Canadian government approved extradition proceedings against Meng on March 1. With appeals, it may be months or years before a judge could issue an order effectively recommending extradition.

In that case, Canada’s minister of justice would have to make a final decision on whether to send Meng to the United States.

