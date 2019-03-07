World / Science & Health

448 passengers, crew on Virgin flight quarantined in U.K. after widespread illness during flight from Barbados

AP

LONDON - All passengers and crew on a charter flight from Barbados to London were briefly put into quarantine because of widespread illness on board. Virgin Atlantic said Wednesday

The airline said the 448 passengers — who were returning to Britain after traveling on the MSC Preziosa cruise ship in the Caribbean — and crew were taken to a reception center near London Gatwick Airport for medical assessment after the plane landed.

It said a number of customers had “reported feeling unwell onboard” and that it is conducting a full investigation as to what happened.

Passenger Trevor Wilson told The Associated Press that paramedics initially checked people on board and then the entire group was bussed to the reception center for more assessment.

“They basically quarantined us,” said Wilson, 61. “From the time we touched down till the time we left it was about five hours. I have no problem with Virgin or Gatwick’s response. This doesn’t happen often.”

He said he was not sick but that his partner had become ill three days into the two-week cruise. He said he believes the problem must have originated on the cruise ship, not the plane they flew home in.

“We didn’t notice a lot of people sick on the cruise, but when we got on the plane coming it was really bad,” he said. “Loads of people coughing, and members of the crew became sick, that’s when they alerted ahead.”

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said it treated about 30 people with various complaints and that three had been taken to a hospital for further checks.

The service said it responded with specialists and its Hazardous Area Response Team because passengers and crew were feeling “unwell and nauseous.”

Swiss-based cruise line MSC Cruises, which operates the ship, said the company is investigating and seeking reports from doctors treating the passengers.

The company said there have been no cases of acute stomach ailments on the cruise ship in the past two weeks.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Men wait to be screened after being evacuated out of the last territory held by Islamic State militants outside Baghouz, Syria, Wednesday.
Angry and defiant, Islamic State families surrender in Syria as final Baghouz battle looms
Angry civilians evacuating from the last shred of territory held by Islamic State militants in Syria praised the extremist group Wednesday and chanted "Islamic State will remain," underscoring the ...
A gray wolf is seen in the Osborne Nature Wildlife Center south of Elkader, Iowa, last April. U.S. wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, re-igniting the legal battle over a predator that's run into conflicts with farmers and ranchers after rebounding in some regions, an official told The Associated Press.
U.S. said poised to end protections for gray wolves in Lower 48
U.S. wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, a move certain to re-ignite the legal battle over a predator that's rebounding in some regions and runni...
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, is screened by U.S. Capitol Police officers as he returns for a fourth day of testimony as Democrats pursue a flurry of investigations into Trump's White House, businesses and presidential campaign, at the Capitol in Washington Wednesday.
Michael Cohen's fourth day of testimony could touch on Russia, Trump's finances
President Donald Trump's former lawyer on Wednesday returned to Capitol Hill for a fourth day of testimony as Democrats pursue a flurry of investigations into Trump's White House, businesses and pr...

, , , , , ,