Mother and boyfriend held for leaving girl, 3, at Yokohama home with severe burns while they played pachinko

YOKOHAMA - The Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a woman, 22, and a man, 21, who lives with her, on suspicion of leaving her three-year-old daughter severely burned at her home in Yokohama.

The unemployed woman, Kaho Hashimoto, and the man, Satoshi Tanaka, who works as a driver, have both admitted to charges of neglecting their duty of care for the girl, according to investigative sources.

They are suspected of leaving the girl at home around noon Monday with severe burns on her back. Hashimoto and Tanaka went out to play pachinko.

The girl’s injuries will take three months to heal, according to the sources.

Hashimoto told the police that she “mistakenly splashed very hot water on the girl when showering.”

On Monday evening, Hashimoto’s five-year-old son asked a man in his 50s living in the neighborhood for help, saying, “Mom is gone.”

Police officers who arrived at Hashimoto’s house found the girl semiconscious in bedclothes in a room, with the burned area of her body covered with plastic wrap.

The suspects were questioned by police after returning home shortly past 8 p.m. on the day.

