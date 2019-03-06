Nissan Motor Co. may cut up to 400 jobs at its Sunderland plant in Britain, according to a Sky News report. | BLOOMBERG

In fresh blow to U.K. auto industry as Brexit looms, Nissan may cut up to 400 jobs at Sunderland plant

JIJI

LONDON - Nissan Motor Co. is considering reducing production at its Sunderland plant in Britain in a move that may claim up to 400 jobs, Sky News reported Tuesday.

The Yokohama-based automaker’s move, if realized, is expected to deal an additional blow to the British auto industry amid increasing concerns about a possible no-deal exit of the U.K. from the European Union.

Nissan is planning to reduce the number of the plant’s production line shifts to make the Qashqai sport utility vehicle and Leaf electric vehicle from three to two, according to Sky News.

The British media organization quoted a Nissan spokesman as saying that the reported plans were “rumor or speculation.”

The Sunderland plant, which has some 6,700 employees, is Nissan’s main production base in Europe and Britain’s biggest auto plant.

Last month, Nissan withdrew part of its production plans at the plant to shift some output to Japan.

German automaker BMW AG has warned that it would move production of its Mini compact car out of Britain in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Toyota Motor Corp. Executive Vice President Didier Leroy has said that a disorderly Brexit would make it difficult for the company to expand the number of vehicle models made at its plant in Burnaston, England, according to the Financial Times’ online edition Tuesday.

Honda Motor Co. plans to end its auto production in Britain in 2021.

Details on a planned moon mission will be announced by JAXA and Toyota on Tuesday next week, when the space agency hosts a symposium in Tokyo.
