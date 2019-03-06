  • Ex-White House counsel Ty Cobb calls Trump-probing Robert Mueller 'American hero'
    White House lawyer Ty Cobb gets into his car at the White House in Washington last May. The former White House special counsel considers special prosecutor Robert Mueller "an American hero." Cobb tells ABC News' podcast "The Investigation" he does not share President Donald Trump's opinion that Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the election is "a witch hunt." | AP
World / Politics

AP

WASHINGTON - A former White House special counsel considers special prosecutor Robert Mueller “an American hero.”

Attorney Ty Cobb says he does not share President Donald Trump’s opinion that Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the election is “a witch hunt” during an ABC News podcast “The Investigation” that aired Tuesday.

Cobb says Mueller is a “very justice-oriented person.”

Cobb does not believe Mueller’s report will harm the president politically. Cobb says there’s no link to Trump or the campaign in an indictment against Russian hackers and says there’s “no reference to collusion” in a sentencing memo for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Cobb joined the Trump’s White House legal team in July 2017 and left after 10 months.

He says Trump should brace himself for upcoming congressional investigations.

