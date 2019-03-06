A handout picture released by SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Tuesday shows a picture taken by the camera of the Israel Beresheet spacecraft, of the Earth during a slow spin of the spacecraft from a distance of 37,600 km (23,363.5 miles). The unmanned Beresheet, Hebrew for Genesis, was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Feb. 22 on a seven-week trip to reach the moon and touch down on April 11. | ISRAELI AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI) / HO / VIA AFP-JIJI

Israeli spacecraft snaps ultimate selfie on way to moon

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - An Israeli spacecraft has taken the ultimate selfie on its roundabout journey to the moon.

Organizers for the privately funded mission released the photo Tuesday, 1 ½ weeks after its launch. It shows the spacecraft Beresheet, Hebrew for Genesis, orbiting some 23,300 miles (37,600 km) away, with the entire Earth as the stunning Apollo-style backdrop. Australia easily stands out. A plaque reads: “Small Country, Big Dreams” and “The people of Israel live.”

The spacecraft is shooting for a moon landing April 11. It rocketed from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Feb. 21 and has been circling Earth in ever bigger loops.

Despite some early problems, Beresheet should be close enough to enter lunar orbit in early April. A touchdown would make Israel the fourth country to pull off a moon landing.

