Arata Isozaki of Japan wins Pritzker architecture prize

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK - Japanese architect Arata Isozaki has been awarded the Pritzker Prize, considered architecture’s highest honor, for a lifetime of work that found global resonance while mining local traditions.

The 87-year-old’s over 100 built works range from the Palau Saint Jordi, built in Barcelona, Spain, for the 1992 Summer Olympics, to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, his first international commission.

His hometown of Otai, Aichi Prefecture, is a showcase of his early work, including a medical hall and annex, and a prefectural library.

“Isozaki is a pioneer in understanding that the need for architecture is both global and local — that those two forces are part of a single challenge,” the chair of the jury, U.S. Justice Stephen Breyer, said as the prize was announced Tuesday.

“For many years, he has been trying to make certain that areas of the world that have long traditions in architecture are not limited to that tradition, but help spread those traditions while simultaneously learning from the rest of the world,” he said.

Isozaki is the 46th Pritzker laureate and the eighth Japanese architect to receive the honor. Winners receive a bronze medallion and $100,000.

Japanese architect Arata Isozaki poses before a press conference at the "City Life office Tower," a skyscraper that was under construction in Milan, Italy, in 2014. Isozaki has been awarded the Pritzker Prize, considered architecture's highest honor, for a lifetime of work that found global resonance while mining local traditions. The prize was announced Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI The Generali tower (left), also called Hadid tower designed by Zaha Hadid studio and the Allianz tower (right) designed by Arata Isozaki and Andrea Maffei are seen in 2017 in the Citylife neighborhood of western Milan, Italy. | AFP-JIJI This undated photo released by The Pritzker Architecture Prize shows Ceramic Park Mino in Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, designed by architect Arata Isozaki. Isozaki, credited with bringing together the East and West in his innovative designs, has been awarded this year's Pritzker Architecture Prize, known internationally as the highest honor in the field. | HISAO SUZUKI / THE PRITZKER ARCHITECTURE PRIZE / VIA AP

