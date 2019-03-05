In first, liquid baby formula released in Japan

Japanese food-maker Ezaki Glico Co. on Tuesday released a liquid baby formula product, the first of its kind in the country.

Liquid baby formula is useful in the event of disasters as it can be stored at room temperature for a long time and does not require hot water, unlike powdered baby milk.

But it was only in August last year that the health ministry lifted a ban on the manufacturing and sales of liquid baby formula in the country. The ban had been in place since long before sanitary problems were solved.

As the ready-to-drink products are good for use outside the home, they are expected to help reduce the burden on families raising children.

Ezaki Glico obtained the permission needed for the sale of such products from the Consumer Affairs Agency on Tuesday.

The company released a 125-milliliter pack of liquid baby formula, priced at ¥216, on its online shopping site. The product can be stored for six months at room temperature.

Ezaki Glico will sell the item at drugstores and baby products stores across the nation in stages, starting Monday.

Rival Meiji Co., a unit of Meiji Holdings Co., which also received permission on Tuesday, will launch its own baby formula product in the near future.