Business / Corporate

Japan's Itochu invests in Singapore operator of doctor-focused social networking service

Kyodo/nna

Major trading house Itochu Corp. is investing in Docquity Holdings, a Singapore-based operator of a specialized social media network for doctors, to expand its health care business in Southeast Asia.

By investing $6 million through private share placements, Itochu became a “major” investor in Docquity last month, Itochu spokesman Kenji Katsumoto said Monday.

Docquity does not charge doctors to use its networking service. Instead, it earns fees from pharmaceutical firms and makers of medical equipment in exchange for allowing them to post information about their products and services, Katsumoto said.

It currently connects about 80,000 doctors across Southeast Asia, Itochu said in a statement.

Katsumoto said the number of doctors registered with the networking service initially increased between 3,000 and 5,000 a month.

The service enables doctors to share up-to-date information about treatments and medication with a goal of narrowing the gap in medical expertise among Southeast Asian countries. More than 50,000 doctors are registered for the service in Indonesia, over half of the country’s total physicians, while the remaining members practice in Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

There are an estimated 41,000 doctors in Malaysia, 126,000 in the Philippines and 27,000 in Thailand, according to Katsumoto. The spokesman said Itochu aims to expand the number of Docquity doctors via its network of medical institutions in Asia, while also involving Japanese pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies to enhance the content of the platform.

Docquity was founded by Indranil Roychowdhury in India in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
NHK, Japan's public broadcaster, to start simultaneous online streaming
The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved a bill Tuesday to revise the broadcast law to allow NHK to start simultaneous online streaming of its television programs. "We would like...
IHI Corp. headquarters in Tokyo
Japan's IHI admits unqualified workers inspected airplane engines
Heavy machinery maker IHI Corp. said Tuesday it has discovered unqualified workers inspected airplane engines after routine repair and maintenance operations, becoming the latest Japanese manufa...
A SoftBank mobile phone store in Tokyo is seen in December.
Bill to lower mobile phone fees in Japan moves forward
The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday approved a proposed legal revision to lower fees for mobile phone services amid criticism that domestic carriers charge too much compared to othe...

, , ,