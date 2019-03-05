Hillary Clinton, former U.S. secretary of state, speaks during the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

World / Politics

Hillary Clinton won't run for president in 2020, but also won't rule out another public role in future

AP, AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for U.S. president in 2020, but vows she’s “not going anywhere.”

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” Clinton said Monday in an interview with News 12, a local TV channel in New York.

Clinton was the frontrunner in 2016 but ended up losing to Donald Trump.

“I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton said.

“I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kinds of things that are happening right now, are deeply troubling to me.”

Clinton has held meetings with some of the Democrats who are now vying for the party nomination or considering a run. CNN has reported that they include former Vice President Joe Biden, who has not yet said if he is running.

“I’ve told every one of them, don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted,” Clinton said.

Asked if she would run again for some kind of public office, she seemed to avoid ruling that out.

“I don’t think so, but I love living in New York and I’m so grateful that I had the chance to be a senator for eight years and to work with people across our state,” said the former secretary of state and New York senator.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Timothy Ray Brown poses for a photograph in Seattle on Monday. Brown, also known as the "Berlin patient," was the first person to be cured of HIV infection, more than a decade ago.
Second HIV patient apparently cured with stem cell transplant, proving earlier success 'wasn't a ...
A London man appears to be free of the virus that causes AIDS after a stem cell transplant, in a second success following that of the "Berlin patient," doctors have reported. The therapy had an ...
The president of Canada's Treasury Board, Jane Philpott, poses for a photo with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during Trudeau's Cabinet reshuffle, in Ottawa on Jan. 14.
As second Canadian minister quits over handling of scandal, Trudeau says he's taking it 'seriously'
In a serious blow to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a second member of his Cabinet resigned on Monday, saying she had lost confidence in how the government had dealt with an escalating poli...
Media (at left) record people entering the KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina, last October, after it was announced the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at the store. The South Carolina lottery says a single winner has stepped forward to claim the $1.5 billion Jackpot from a drawing last October.
Anonymous winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
The mystery surrounding the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from last October is partly over as lottery officials announced Monday that a South Carolina resident had stepped forward to claim the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hillary Clinton, former U.S. secretary of state, speaks during the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,