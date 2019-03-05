Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington Feb. 26. McConnell acknowledged Monday that opponents of President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border have enough votes in the Republican-led Senate to prevail on a resolution aimed at blocking the move. | AP

World / Politics

GOP's Mitch McConnell: Enough Senate votes to reject Trump's wall emergency

AP

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - The Senate’s top Republican leader says opponents of President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border have enough Senate votes to prevail on a resolution aimed at blocking the move.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it “is clear” the resolution has enough support to pass the GOP-led chamber.

McConnell, speaking from Kentucky, said the measure will be vetoed by Trump, and then “in all likelihood” there would not be enough votes in Congress to overturn that veto.

Asked if the Senate can try to amend the resolution, McConnell said senators have been talking to the parliamentarian about “what options there are, if any.” Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is the latest GOP lawmaker to say he can’t go along with the White House on the emergency declaration.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Colton Welch, a junior at the State University of New York at Morrisville, New York, tends hydroponic tomato plants that will provide students with data applicable to cannabis cultivation, on Feb. 13. The college's new minor in cannabis studies is among a handful of new university programs aimed at preparing students for careers in marijuana and hemp industries.
Higher education: U.S. colleges add cannabis to curriculum amid pot, hemp boom
Grace DeNoya is used to getting snickers when people learn she's majoring in marijuana. "My friends make good-natured jokes about getting a degree in weed," said DeNoya, one of the first student...
Coral surrounds two small islands on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, near the town of Rockhampton, in Australia, in November.
More marine heat waves threatening fish and corals: study
The frequency of ocean heat waves has surged more than 50 percent since the early 20th century in a threat to fish, corals and other marine life stoked by global warming, an international study sho...
Convicted mass slayer Juan Corona waves to supporters as he leaves the Solano County Hall of Justice in Fairfield, California, after being sentenced to 25 consecutive life terms in 1973. California State Prison-Corcoran inmate Corona, 85, died of natural causes on Monday at an outside hospital.
Notorious California serial killer Juan Corona, convicted of slaying 25 farm workers, dead at 85
Juan Corona, who became the nation's most prolific serial killer when he was convicted in 1971 of killing and burying the bodies of 25 California farm laborers, died Monday at age 85. Corona die...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington Feb. 26. McConnell acknowledged Monday that opponents of President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border have enough votes in the Republican-led Senate to prevail on a resolution aimed at blocking the move. | AP

, , , , ,