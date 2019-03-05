World / Crime & Legal

Lawsuit: Trump associate Felix Sater hacked friend's celebrity info

AP

NEW YORK - A Russia-born businessman with ties to President Donald Trump is accused in a civil lawsuit of hacking a Hollywood friend’s electronics and accessing confidential information about her celebrity clients.

The lawsuit filed Friday in New York accuses Felix Sater and his assistant of creating an electronic backdoor to remotely access computers at the home of his friend, Stella Bulochnikov Stolper.

She’s an ex-manager for Mariah Carey. A phone call seeking comment was made to Sater’s lawyer Monday.

Sater is due to testify before Congress next week about his work trying to get a Trump skyscraper built in Moscow.

Stolper says she knew Sater from childhood and invited him and his assistant to live with her after reconnecting with Sater in 2017. Stolper also says Sater wanted help shopping his life story to Hollywood.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel speaks during the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Feb. 13. Engel is working with Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, to review President Donald Trump's encounters with and connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including a private meeting in Helsinki last year. Trump would not disclose the full details of what was said.
Democrats demand details of Trump-Putin talks from White House amid reports records were destroyed
Senior U.S. Democrats on Monday demanded the White House provide details of communications between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, after reports that suc...
Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Graham McNulty delivers a statement outside of New Scotland Yard relating to knife crime, in London Monday.
National emergency: Two more teens killed as knife murders in Britain soar to year tally of at le...
Two teenagers were killed in knife attacks in Britain over the weekend, bringing the number of people killed in stabbings this year to at least 24 and pushing the bloodshed to the forefront of nati...
A U.S. highly advanced missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen on a golf course in Seongju, South Korea, in 2017. The U.S. has deployed THAAD in Israel for the first time, the American and Israeli militaries announced, reflecting their shared concerns about Iran's development of powerful missiles.
U.S. deploys advanced THAAD anti-missile system in Israel
The U.S. has deployed a highly advanced missile defense system in Israel for the first time, the American and Israeli militaries announced, reflecting their shared concerns about Iran's development...

, , , , ,