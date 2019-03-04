National / Politics

Head of Japan's ground forces discusses defense concerns with Philippine counterpart

Kyodo

MANILA - The chief of staff of the Ground Self-Defense Force met with his Philippine counterpart on Monday and discussed defense cooperation and regional security.

Gen. Koji Yamazaki held talks with Maj. Gen. Macairog Alberto at the Philippine Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, one of two military forts in Manila.

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala said they discussed regional security, including the South China Sea situation, and other issues of mutual concern.

“It encompasses all, not just disputes, but also terrorism,” Zagala said.

He said they also discussed such matters as humanitarian and disaster response, joint logistical training plans, and plans for the Philippines to acquire defense equipment from Japan essential to logistics and logistics support.

Yamazaki’s visit highlights the continuing good relationship between the two countries, both of which are facing mounting security concerns at their sea borders, officials said.

His four-day visit will include a trip to the Philippine Army’s largest military installation, Fort Magsaysay in the northern province of Nueva Ecija.

