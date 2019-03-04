Marines of the U.S. (left) and South Korea, wearing blue headbands on their helmets, take positions after landing on a beach during the joint military combined amphibious exercise, called Ssangyong, part of the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle military exercises, in Pohang, South Korea, in 2016. South Korea and the U.S. say they've decided to end their springtime military drills to back diplomacy with North Korea. | KIM JUN-BUM / YONHAP / VIA AP

Trump tweets he long wanted to curb U.S.-South Korea drills in bid to save money

President Donald Trump said on Sunday the reason he wanted to curb military drills with South Korea was to save the United States hundreds of millions of dollars in costs, and suggested it could also reduce tensions with North Korea.

“That was my position long before I became President,” Trump tweeted days after he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to reach a denuclearization agreement at a summit in Vietnam. The Pentagon and the South Korean military confirmed on Saturday that they were ending large-scale joint spring exercises.

