This undated photo provided by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office shows Leia Carrico, 8, (left) and her sister, Caroline Carrico, 5, as they seek the public's help in locating them. More than 100 law enforcement personnel searched for the sisters who went missing from their Northern California home Friday. They were found safe Sunday. | HUMBOLDT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / VIA AP

World

Two young Northern California sisters missing since Friday found 'safe and sound' after frantic search

AP

EUREKA, CALIFORNIA - Two young sisters missing from their Northern California home since Friday afternoon were found alive Sunday following a massive search that included helicopters and tracking dogs.

Leia Carrico, 8, and Caroline Carrico, 5, were found “safe and sound” on Sunday morning by a fire captain and firefighter who had followed the girls’ boot tracks, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said.

“This is an absolute miracle,” he said.

Though the girls were dehydrated and cold, they were uninjured and “in good spirits,” Honsal said.

He said the girls were trained in outdoor survival through their local 4-H club and that authorities believed that helped them. They also were wearing boots and had eaten granola bars at some point while they were missing, he said.

“To have a positive outcome like this is just absolutely amazing,” Honsal said.

Using helicopters and tracking dogs, dozens of police and rescue personnel combed a vast and rugged rural area in the frantic search for the sisters.

The girls had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday outside their home in Benbow, a small community about 200 miles (320 km) northwest of Sacramento.

The searchers included National Guard members from Fresno and the U.S. Coast Guard, which provided one of its helicopters on top of a Black Hawk helicopter also being used.

Rescuers were hopeful about finding the girls Saturday after they came across prints from the girls’ rubber boots and wrappers from the granola bars, Lt. Mike Fridley said.

“The wrappers showed us a direction from where they started to where the wrappers ended up at,” Fridley said.

Fridley said he was the one who got to call the girls’ mother and tell them her daughters were alive.

“She melted on the phone,” he said.

Honsal described the search area as vast, rugged and rural and the conditions as cold and sporadically rainy.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Firemen of the Grimp (Groupement de reconnaissance et d'intervention en milieux perilleux) attempt to get migrants to come down from a ferry funnel on Sundayin the northern French port of Calais, after migrants hoping to reach Britain scrambled aboard a cross-Channel ferry, sparking a vast police sweep of the ship. Some 100 migrants broke through the port's perimeter late Saturday to get aboard the Calais Seaways.
Britain-bound migrants scramble atop Calais ferry, sparking police sweep
Dozens of migrants hoping to reach Britain scrambled aboard a cross-Channel ferry in northern France, sparking a 12-hour manhunt as police combed the ship to find them, officials said Sunday. Ar...
Image Not Available
NTSB says it found second black box from doomed U.S. cargo jet
Searchers combing a shallow Texas bay have recovered the second of two flight recorders from a cargo plane hauling Amazon packages that crashed last week, the National Transportation Safety Board s...
Jayshawn Yancey (lef), and Dominique Harrell stand with protesters in an overnight sit-in for Stephon Clark, who was killed by police, at Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, California, Sunday following the Sacramento District Attorney's decision not to arrest officers involved in last year's shooting of Clark.
Kin seek justice for unarmed black Sacramento man killed by police in grandparents' back yard
Angry relatives of a black man fatally shot by police as he held a cellphone have promised to continue their "fight for justice" after prosecutors in California declined to bring charges against th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This undated photo provided by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office shows Leia Carrico, 8, (left) and her sister, Caroline Carrico, 5, as they seek the public's help in locating them. More than 100 law enforcement personnel searched for the sisters who went missing from their Northern California home Friday. They were found safe Sunday. | HUMBOLDT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / VIA AP

, ,