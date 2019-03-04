This is athree image combo of stills taken from CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police shows (from left) Kadiza Sultana, Shamima Begum and Amira Abase going through security at Gatwick airport, before they caught their flight to Turkey in 2015. The Dutch man who married Begum after she ran away to join the Islamic State group says he wants to return home to the Netherlands with her and their newborn son. | METROPOLITAN POLICE / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Islamic State teen's Dutch husband wants to head home, with her and baby: BBC interview

AFP-JIJI

LONDON - The Dutch husband of Shamima Begum, a British-born teenager who fled to join Islamic State, wants to live with her in the Netherlands, the BBC reported Sunday after finding him in Syria.

Yago Riedijk, who is being held in a Kurdish-run detention center in northeast Syria, married Begum days after she arrived in territory held by IS when he was 23 and she was 15, he told BBC television.

Begum, 19, from east London and now in a refugee camp, has said she would like to return to Britain but has been stripped of her British citizenship by the government, which calls her a security threat.

Riedijk, who is 27 and says he now rejects IS, having fought for the jihadi group, says he wants to return home to the Netherlands with his wife and their newborn son. Their first two children died.

In a first extract from the interview released by the BBC, he was asked if he thought marrying a girl of that age was acceptable.

“When my friend came and said there was a girl who was interested in marriage, I wasn’t that interested because of her age, but I accepted the offer anyway,” he replied.

“We sat down and she seemed in a good state of mind. It was her own choice, she was the one who asked to look for a partner for her.

“Then I was invited and yeah, she was very young and it might have been better for her to wait a bit. But she didn’t, she chose to get married and I chose to marry her.”

Riedijk, from Arnhem, told the BBC that he had been imprisoned and tortured after IS suspected him of being a Dutch spy. He surrendered to Syrian fighters.

The case of Begum has highlighted a dilemma facing many European countries, divided over whether to allow jihadis and IS sympathizers home to face prosecution or bar them as the so-called caliphate crumbles.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, talks to reporters Thursday after a day of interviewing Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats are undertaking several broad new investigations into President Trump and setting the stage for a post-Robert Mueller world.
Looking beyond Mueller, Democrats cast investigative nets targeting Trump
Emboldened by their new majority, Democrats are undertaking several broad new investigations into President Donald Trump and setting the stage for a post-Robert Mueller world. Whether the specia...
People hold signs reading "Say no to war" and "War is not the answer" during a vigil for peace in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday. Tensions between India and Pakistan raged on Saturday as heavy firing by their armies killed at least seven people on either side of their fiercely disputed Kashmir border. Tensions have soared since a suicide bombing in Kashmir last month claimed by Pakistan-based militants killed 40 Indian paramilitaries.
First lull in Kashmir sets in since latest deadly India-Pakistan escalation
Residents near the disputed boundary in divided Kashmir region said Sunday it was quiet overnight, their first lull since a dangerous escalation between Pakistan and India erupted last week bringin...
A man inspects damage and destruction at a restaurant following a reported suicide attack in the rebel-held northern Syrian city of Idlib on Friday.
Al-Qaida-linked jihadis kill at least 33 Assad regime ranks in northwest Syria despite truce: mon...
At least 33 pro-regime fighters were killed Sunday in attacks mounted by jihadi groups near Idlib province, in the deadliest day in six months for loyalist forces, a monitor said. Twenty-seven f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This is athree image combo of stills taken from CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police shows (from left) Kadiza Sultana, Shamima Begum and Amira Abase going through security at Gatwick airport, before they caught their flight to Turkey in 2015. The Dutch man who married Begum after she ran away to join the Islamic State group says he wants to return home to the Netherlands with her and their newborn son. | METROPOLITAN POLICE / VIA AP

, , , , , , ,