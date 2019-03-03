Asia Pacific

U.S. wants to know if Pakistan used U.S.-built F-16 jets to down Indian warplane

Reuters

ISLAMABAD - The United States is “seeking information” on whether Pakistan used U.S.-built F-16 jets to down an Indian warplane, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad said Sunday, which may violate the F-16 sale agreements between Washington and Pakistan.

Pakistan says it did not use F-16s in shooting down an Indian warplane when it crossed the Line of Control that acts as a de facto border in Kashmir. Islamabad says this was an act of self-defense.

“We are aware of these reports and are seeking more information,” a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said. “We take all allegations of misuse of defense articles very seriously.”

The U.S. often inserts restrictions on how its exported military hardware can be used through so-called end-user agreements.

