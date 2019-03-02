Indians shout slogans near the India-Pakistan border in Wagah on Saturday as they wait for the return of an Indian Air Force pilot being returned by Pakistan. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Pakistan and India step back from the brink, but unease continues

Reuters

MUZAFFARABAD, PAKISTAN/SRINAGAR INDIA - A flare-up between archfoes India and Pakistan appeared to be easing on Saturday after Islamabad handed back a captured Indian pilot amid efforts by global powers to prevent a war between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who became the face and symbol of the biggest clash between India and Pakistan in many years, walked across the border just before 9 p.m. on Friday in a high-profile handover shown on live television.

Shelling on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), which acts as a de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region, continued for a few hours after his release, resulting in four deaths, but then stopped overnight, officials said.

Pakistan touted Abhinandan’s return as “a goodwill gesture aimed at de-escalating rising tensions with India” after weeks of unease that threatened to spiral into war after both countries used jets for bombing missions earlier in the week.

The flare-up has unnerved global powers, including China and the United States, which urged restraint to prevent another conflict between neighbors, which have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947.

Tensions escalated rapidly following a suicide car bombing on Feb. 14 that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

India accused Pakistan of harboring the Jaish-e-Mohammad group behind the attack — which Islamabad denied — and Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a strong response.

Indian warplanes on Tuesday carried out airstrikes inside Pakistan on what New Delhi called militant camps.

Islamabad denied any such camps existed — as did villagers in the area.

Pakistan on Wednesday retaliated with its own aerial mission, which led to both sides claiming to have shot down jets.

The standoff came at a critical time for Modi, who faces a general election that must be held by May and who had been expected to benefit from nationalist pride unleashed by the standoff.

Pakistani leaders say the ball is now in India’s court to de-escalate the tensions, although Pakistan’s army chief on Friday told top military leaders of the United States, Britain and Australia that his country would “surely respond to any aggression in self-defense.”

The Indian pilot’s ordeal since being shot down on Wednesday had made him the focal point of the crisis.

He returned to his homeland to a hero’s welcome, with crowds thronging the Wagah border crossing and waving Indian flags.

Before his release, Pakistani television stations broadcast video of Abhinandan in which he thanked the Pakistani Army for saving him from an angry crowd who chased him after seeing him parachute to safety.

“The Pakistani Army is a very professional service,” he said. “I have spent time with the Pakistan Army. I am very impressed.”

On Friday, four Indian troops and one civilian were killed in a clash with militants in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, where a further three people were killed and one was wounded from Pakistani shelling. One person was killed and three were wounded on Pakistan’s side of Kashmir from a barrage of India shelling.

Pakistani officials say the shelling stopped around midnight, but residents said they were afraid another conflagration is likely.

“The way situation is developing along the LoC makes me feel that both sides may collide head-on anytime now,” said Chaudhry Jahangir, a Pakistani resident of the Samahni sector in Kashmir.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi on Saturday.
North Korea's Kim pays tribute to Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi, leaves for home after summit breakdown
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un spent his last day in Hanoi on Saturday, laying large red-and-yellow wreaths at a war memorial and at the mausoleum of national hero Ho Chi Minh as he continued a...
A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin last April.
Melting missiles: Just one problem with F-35s stopping North Korean weapons
Looking for a quick way to stop North Korean missiles immediately after liftoff, the Pentagon is studying as a near-term option whether a group of F-35 fighter jets hovering around North Korean ...
A view of damage caused to trees in hilly terrain after the Indian Air Force dropped their payloads in Pakistan's Balakot area on Tuesday.
Pakistan to lodge 'eco-terrorism' complaint against India over damage to trees from airstrikes
Pakistan plans to lodge a complaint of "eco-terrorism" against India after airstrikes in Pakistani territory damaged dozens of trees, its climate change minister said on Friday. "Eco-terr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Indians shout slogans near the India-Pakistan border in Wagah on Saturday as they wait for the return of an Indian Air Force pilot being returned by Pakistan. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,