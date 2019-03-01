National / Politics

Panel in Japan's House of Representatives OKs record ¥101 trillion budget for fiscal 2019

Kyodo, Staff Report

The Lower House Budget Committee on Friday approved a record ¥101.46 trillion ($913 billion) budget for fiscal 2019, clearing the way for its passage by the chamber to ensure it can be enacted before the new fiscal year begins April 1.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition was expected to push the spending plan through the House of Representatives late Friday night or early Saturday, after opposition lawmakers halted deliberations by submitting a no-confidence motion against a Cabinet minister over his handling of a data scandal in the labor ministry.

After passing the Lower House, the budget will be sent to the Upper House.

The initial general-account budget topped ¥100 trillion for the first time amid swelling social security costs and defense spending, as well as fiscal stimulus aimed at underpinning domestic demand after the second half of a consumption tax hike is completed in October.

Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito had initially hoped to get the budget through the Lower House on Thursday, but the plan was delayed when the opposition camp tabled a vote of no confidence against labor minister Takumi Nemoto.

The Lower House Budget Committee remains adjourned Friday morning after opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against labor minister Takumi Nemoto over the ministry's data scandal. | KYODO

