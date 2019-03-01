Ex-Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems execs convicted of bribes, walk as result of Japan's first plea bargain

A Tokyo court on Friday found two former executives of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems guilty of bribing a senior Thai official over a power plant project after the pair decided to strike a plea bargain — the nation’s first.

The Tokyo District Court gave suspended sentences of 18 months and 16 months to Fuyuhiko Nishikida, 63, and Yoshiki Tsuji, 57, respectively. The sentences were suspended for three years.

As evidence, the court adopted a plea bargain signed by prosecutors and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. that shields the company from indictment in exchange for cooperation with the investigation and trial.

According to the ruling, the pair conspired with the project’s manager, Satoshi Uchida, 64, and paid 11 million baht ($347,000) in February 2015 to a Thai official in the Ministry of Transport to receive favorable treatment when unloading cargo.

Thai authorities had told them the company failed to meet the conditions for cargo discharge.

The two men have admitted to the accusations, but their lawyers requested clemency, saying they were compelled to meet the demand from the Thai public servant and did not make any personal gains from the bribe.

In handing down the ruling, Judge Tatsuya Tosuke, presiding, said the two men, who were responsible for transporting equipment, decided to pay the bribe after checking with Uchida.

“The amount was large and it was an organized crime, involving many sections such as a sales department,” the judge said.

The lawyers have argued it was “not fair” that the three men were the only ones prosecuted. Uchida is also standing trial in a separate case.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System became aware of the matter in March 2015 after being alerted by a whistle-blower. It reported the issue to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office after an internal probe.

The Yokohama-based firm entered into a plea bargain agreement last June, when the system had just been introduced in Japan.