National / Crime & Legal

Ex-Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems execs convicted of bribes, walk as result of Japan's first plea bargain

Kyodo

A Tokyo court on Friday found two former executives of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems guilty of bribing a senior Thai official over a power plant project after the pair decided to strike a plea bargain — the nation’s first.

The Tokyo District Court gave suspended sentences of 18 months and 16 months to Fuyuhiko Nishikida, 63, and Yoshiki Tsuji, 57, respectively. The sentences were suspended for three years.

As evidence, the court adopted a plea bargain signed by prosecutors and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. that shields the company from indictment in exchange for cooperation with the investigation and trial.

According to the ruling, the pair conspired with the project’s manager, Satoshi Uchida, 64, and paid 11 million baht ($347,000) in February 2015 to a Thai official in the Ministry of Transport to receive favorable treatment when unloading cargo.

Thai authorities had told them the company failed to meet the conditions for cargo discharge.

The two men have admitted to the accusations, but their lawyers requested clemency, saying they were compelled to meet the demand from the Thai public servant and did not make any personal gains from the bribe.

In handing down the ruling, Judge Tatsuya Tosuke, presiding, said the two men, who were responsible for transporting equipment, decided to pay the bribe after checking with Uchida.

“The amount was large and it was an organized crime, involving many sections such as a sales department,” the judge said.

The lawyers have argued it was “not fair” that the three men were the only ones prosecuted. Uchida is also standing trial in a separate case.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System became aware of the matter in March 2015 after being alerted by a whistle-blower. It reported the issue to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office after an internal probe.

The Yokohama-based firm entered into a plea bargain agreement last June, when the system had just been introduced in Japan.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Lower House Budget Committee remains adjourned Friday morning after opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against labor minister Takumi Nemoto over the ministry's data scandal.
Panel in Japan's House of Representatives OKs record ¥101 trillion budget for fiscal 2019
The Lower House Budget Committee on Friday approved a record ¥101.46 trillion ($913 billion) budget for fiscal 2019, clearing the way for its passage by the chamber to ensure it can be enacted befo...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media Thursday evening at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo following his telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The U.S. president met with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, in Hanoi earlier in the day.
For Japan, 'no deal' at Kim-Trump summit beats a bad deal with concessions to nuclear North Korea
At a glance, this week's Kim-Trump summit meeting in Hanoi, held to foster progress toward the denuclearization of North Korea, generated few tangible victories — despite U.S. President Do...
SDF draws fire for recruitment poster featuring female anime characters in skimpy costumes
A Self-Defense Forces recruitment office in Shiga Prefecture has caused a stir by releasing a poster that features female anime characters wearing super-short skirts, which expose what appear to be...

, , ,