'Girl in a closet' rescued from sex abuse, now 25, indicted in sex assault of girl she met through support page

DENTON, TEXAS - A North Texas woman who was rescued from a trash- and feces-strewn closet as a child and later spoke publicly about her abuse has been indicted on charges of child sex abuse.

The Dallas Morning News reports a Denton County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Lauren Ashley Kavanaugh on Thursday. She has been in Denton County Jail since her December arrest in lieu of $10,000 bond. Jail records don’t show that she has an attorney.

Lewisville police say Kavanaugh admitted having a “sexual relationship” with a 14-year-old girl she met through a Facebook page Kavanaugh uses to support and befriend other abuse victims.

Kavanaugh was age 8 and weighed 25 pounds (11 kg) in 2001 when investigators found her in a Dallas County mobile home closet. Authorities say she had been sexually abused.

