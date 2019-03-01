The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California, last October. | REUTERS

Business

New York probing Facebook on gathering of intimate data from apps: source

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK - New York regulators are probing Facebook’s gathering of intimate consumer data such as menstrual cycles and body weight through smartphone applications, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Facebook meanwhile confirmed it had received a letter from New York state’s Department of Financial Services seeking information about the data-sharing.

The regulator, best known for cracking down on large banks, demanded that Facebook provide the names of all the companies that have sent the social media company data about users of their applications over the past three years, according to the source.

Other requests were sent to application developers for information on their contracts with Facebook.

A Wall Street Journal report on Feb. 22 found that intimate data could be shared with Facebook from at least 11 popular apps using a tool designed to help target ads, even if users were not Facebook members.

Information collected by apps included personal details regarding body weight, pregnancy status, ovulation and home shopping, according to the Journal.

Facebook said it was reviewing the request.

“It’s common for developers to share information with a wide range of platforms for advertising and analytics,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

“We require the other app developers to be clear with their users about the information they are sharing with us, and we prohibit app developers from sending us sensitive data. We also take steps to detect and remove data that should not be shared with us.”

The New York probe comes amid a broadening debate over online privacy. Interest and industry groups testified this week at hearings on Capitol Hill on options to strengthen protection following a number of high-profile scandals involving Facebook and other tech giants.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Company signage is seen near the Huawei office building at its research and development center in Dongguan, in south China's Guangdong province, in December. The Chinese tech giant Huawei has pleaded not guilty to U.S. charges that it stole trade secrets from T-Mobile. A company representative entered the pleas Thursday in federal court in Seattle, where a 10-count indictment was unsealed in January.
Huawei units plead not guilty in Seattle court to T-Mobile trade secret theft
Huawei Device Co. Ltd. and Huawei Device USA Inc. pleaded not guilty on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle on fraud, trade secrets conspiracy and other charges, the Justice Department said....
Image Not Available
U.S. wins WTO ruling on Chinese grain price support in ruling also seen affecting India
The United States won a World Trade Organization ruling on China's price support for grains, successfully challenging a calculation methodology that is also used by India. A WTO adjudication pan...
A J.C. Penney Company Inc. store is pictured at a mall in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, in November.
J.C. Penney closes more stores after a weak holiday season, sending shares up
J.C. Penney is closing more stores following a weak holiday sales season for the retailer. Net income tumbled nearly 70 percent, and a key measure for health dropped 4 percent in the fourth-quar...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California, last October. | REUTERS

, , , , ,