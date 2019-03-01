The first two satellites of Europe's Galileo navigation system are launched aboard a Russian Soyuz VS01 rocket at the Guiana Space Center in Sinnamary, French Guiana, in 2011. | REUTERS

World / Science & Health

'100 alarms a day': Europe's satellites flying blind as space junk threat spreads

Reuters

BERLIN - Europe needs its own technology to guard against a growing threat to its satellites from space junk ranging from dead satellites to tiny particles, according to a top adviser to the European Space Agency (ESA).

With the world increasingly reliant on orbital infrastructure to maintain communications links and steer new generations of autonomous vehicles, scientists warn that the danger posed by debris in orbit has grown exponentially.

“We are getting around 100 alarms a day about approaching particles,” said Thomas Reiter, an adviser to the European Space Agency (ESA). “Every two weeks, a satellite has to dodge something.”

Europe has invested billions in its Galileo global positioning satellites, partly to ensure it is not dependent on U.S. systems, but it still relies on the U.S. military to track the hardest-to-spot threats in space.

“Europe needs to be able to analyze what is happening in orbit itself,” said Reiter, a German former astronaut, adding that billions must be spent on a radar system to achieve this. “We are not (currently) in a position to get a picture of what is happening up there.”

For now, the threat from thousands of dead satellites that continue to circle the planet is manageable, since they are relatively large and easy to track. Far more dangerous are an estimated 900,000 particles of over 1 cm in size, and the 130 million that are over 1 mm, the ESA says.

Almost impossible to spot, a particle moving at high speeds can cause severe damage to satellites costing hundreds of millions of euros or even destroy them, disrupting communications for millions of users.

Reiter said more needs to be done to clear space debris as well. This includes guiding defunct satellites into orbits that will see them fall into Earth’s atmosphere and burn up — a project that would cost some €200 million over three years, he said.

Such efforts would require Europe to work with international partners. Of the 114 satellite launches in 2018, only eight were European, compared to 39 Chinese, 34 U.S., and 20 Russian, according to the ESA.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

In this aerial view taken in January, captured marine mammals are seen in enclosures at a holding facility in Srednyaya Bay in the Far Eastern town of Nakhodka, Russia. Dozens of orca and beluga whales captured for sale to oceanariums have brought Russia's murky trade into the spotlight, but efforts to free them are blocked by government infighting.
Russia orders firms to free captive orca, Belugas held in Far East 'whale prison'
Russian authorities have ordered the release of nearly 100 whales held captive in cages in Russia's Far East in a case that has drawn the ire of President Vladimir Putin, the public and internation...
A member of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces holds a toddler during a security check of her and her mother after they left the Islamic State group's last holdout of Baghouz, in Syria's northern Deir Ezzor province, on Wednesday.
U.S.-backed Syria fighters find mass grave of apparent execution victims near Islamic State-held ...
U.S.-backed forces fighting the Islamic State group in Syria said Thursday they have freed 24 of their fighters held by IS, and uncovered a mass grave near the last pocket of territory held by the ...
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, rides an elevator with his adviser and attorney Lanny Davis as Cohen arrives to testify before a closed House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.
Michael Cohen returns to Capitol Hill for closes session after day of slamming Trump as a liar
President Donald Trump's former lawyer returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday for hours of closed-door questioning after publicly branding his former boss a racist and a con man who lied about busine...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The first two satellites of Europe's Galileo navigation system are launched aboard a Russian Soyuz VS01 rocket at the Guiana Space Center in Sinnamary, French Guiana, in 2011. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,