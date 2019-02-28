Transplants of organs from brain dead donors still rare two decades after law went into effect in Japan

Some 20 years after the first organ destined for transplant was taken from a person declared brain dead in the country, the number of such donations remains small in Japan.

Cases of brain dead patients certified for organ donations have totaled 584 since the first operation under the organ transplant law was carried out on Feb. 28, 1999, two years after the legislation came into force, according to the Japan Organ Transplant Network.

But the number of people waiting for organ transplants totaled 13,530 at the end of January.

As a result of the backlog, potential recipients, their family members and others are calling for improved efforts to be made to increase the number of donors.

“A system is needed to allow people to donate their organs if they wish,” said Michikata Okubo, who heads a nonprofit organization promoting medical transplants.

Japan’s first heart transplant was conducted at a hospital in Sapporo in 1968. But the procedure came under criticism due to the manner in which the donating individual was determined to be brain dead, a controversy that slowed the nation’s progress in the transplant field.

In the first case of its kind in 1999, a woman in her 40s at a hospital in Kochi was declared brain dead under the new law. Her organs, including the heart and liver, were used for transplants. Despite the ground-breaking procedure, the annual number of organ donors ranged between just three and 13 until the law was revised in 2010, which eased the rules governing the practice.

The revised law enabled transplants with the approval of family members even if the wishes of those declared brain dead were unclear. Donations by people under 15 years old were also made possible.

The number of donors has since increased, with 32 in 2010 and 76 in 2017, before falling to 68 last year.

An opinion poll by the Cabinet Office in 2017 showed the proportion of people who wanted to donate their organs if they died was at 41.9 percent, against 21.6 percent of respondents who said no to the procedure.