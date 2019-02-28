North Korean ruling party senior leader Ri Su Yong visits the automotive manufacturer VinFast in Hai Phong, Vietnam, on Wednesday. | AP

Asia Pacific

On summit sidelines, North Koreans study Vietnam's growing economy

AP

HANOI - Senior members of North Korea’s delegation to Hanoi for Kim Jong Un’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump took a side trip Wednesday to visit one of Vietnam’s most successful conglomerates.

Kim has several senior foreign and economic advisers with him in Hanoi and gleaning insights into ways to improve the North’s economy appeared to be high on their list of priorities.

As Kim stayed behind to prepare for the summit, a motorcade with former Foreign Minister Ri Su Yong, who is now the ruling party’s top foreign policy adviser, and O Su Yong, a ruling party vice chairman and director of its Economic Affairs Department, traveled by car to the port city of Hai Phong, about 105 kilometers (65 miles) east of Hanoi, for a tour of Vinfast, which is part of the Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest conglomerate.

Kim’s visit for the two-day summit with Trump is seen as a good chance for Vietnam to show him that a war-ravaged communist country can produce billionaires by launching reforms to attract foreign trade and investment.

While Kim wasn’t in the motorcade, much of the route was lined with Vietnamese and North Korean flags. Hundreds of engineering students waved as the limousines entered the factory complex.

Trump has said he hopes Kim will follow Vietnam’s example.

“Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize,” he tweeted on Wednesday before his meeting with Kim. “The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un.”

Vietnam is one of fastest-growing economies in Asia and the Vingroup is one of its flagship successes.

Vinfast’s businesses range from real estate development, hospitals and education to car manufacturing, agriculture, retails and resorts. Its operation in the Dinh Vu industrial park in Hai Phong uses technology from BMW and Bosch, among others, and is expected to start rolling out cars later this year.

Pham Nhat Vuong, chairman of Vingroup, ranked 499th in Forbes’ world’s richest people’s list, worth $7.8 billion as of Feb. 24, and is Vietnam’s richest man. The Forbes list includes three other Vietnamese.

Earlier in the day, the North Korean officials visited Quang Ninh province, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site Ha Long Bay and about a half-hour’s drive from Hai Phong.

Like Vietnam, North Korea is trying to tap tourism as a potential major income source.

A big drawback for the North is its restrictive regulations on what tourists can do and where they can go. Since Trump took office there has been a travel ban on all nonessential trips by U.S. citizens.

The North may be hoping to see that ban lifted if the summit talks go smoothly.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a break in talks at the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi on Thursday.
Trump-Kim summit agenda suddenly cut short as U.S. leader touts patience on nuclear deal
In a sudden announcement, the White House said the second nuclear summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday in Hanoi would wrap up some two hours...
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the start of their summit at a Hanoi hotel on Wednesday.
Major events leading up to the second Trump-Kim summit
A chronology of major developments leading up to the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi: 1945 The Korean Peni...
South Korean government officials attend a civil defense drill against a possible North Korean chemical attack in Seoul in March 2017.
Focus on North Korea's nuclear arsenal obscures threat posed by chemical and biological weapons
The narrow focus on North Korea's nuclear weapons obscures larger dangers posed by the country, and leader Kim Jong Un is keeping a firm grip on the whip in a three-ring circus of weapons of mas...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

North Korean ruling party senior leader Ri Su Yong visits the automotive manufacturer VinFast in Hai Phong, Vietnam, on Wednesday. | AP

, , , ,