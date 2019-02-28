In apparent first, North Korea's Kim responds to question from foreign media

In an apparent first, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has directly responded to a question from a foreign reporter Thursday in Hanoi, ahead of one-on-one talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the pair’s second summit.

Asked a shouted question from Washington Post reporter David Nakamura in English over whether he felt confident he could get a deal done with Trump, Kim’s interpreter relayed the question and the North Korean leader replied through the interpreter: “It’s too early to say. I would not say I’m pessimistic.”

It was believed to be the first time Kim directly responded to a live question from the foreign media as leader of North Korea. Britain’s Channel 4 News posed the first-ever question from international media to Kim in 2013.

Kim did not reply.