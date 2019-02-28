Firefighters try to rescue a train driver who is trapped in the train after it collided with another passenger train in Rio de Janeiro Wednesday. | REUTERS

World

Train collision in Rio de Janeiro kills driver, injures eight

AP

RIO DE JANEIRO - Two commuter trains collided just north of downtown Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, killing a train driver and injuring eight other people.

Firefighters worked for nearly eight hours to rescue the train’s driver, who was caught under the wreckage. But the Rio fire department said the man died soon after he was freed.

The train company, SuperVia, said that one train smashed into the back of another at 6:50 a.m. local time (4:50 EST; 0950 GMT) at the Sao Cristovao station, just north of downtown Rio.

The fire department said eight others were injured and hospitalized and none of them present risk of death.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

