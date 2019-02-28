Disinfected health care workers' gear dry in a hospital in Bwana Suri, Ituri province, Congo, in December. | REUTERS

World

Congo Ebola center in flames after another armed attack

Reuters

GOMA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - Armed assailants attacked an Ebola center in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, setting off a fire and becoming embroiled in an extended gun battle with security forces that has yet to end, the local mayor said.

The identity and motive of the assailants were unclear. Aid workers have faced mistrust fueled by widespread rumors in some areas as they work to contain the Ebola outbreak.

Dozens of armed militia also regularly attack civilians and security forces in eastern Congo’s borderlands with Uganda and Rwanda, which has significantly hampered the response to the disease.

Wednesday’s attack in the city of Butembo was the second in Congo’s Ebola-hit east. On Sunday unidentified assailants set fire to another treatment center in the nearby town of Katwa, killing a nurse.

“After the attack … in Katwa, we decided to reinforce the security of these structures. That is why there is an exchange of fire between the police and the assailants,” Butembo Mayor Sylvain Mbusa Kanyamanda told Reuters.

“Elements from the Congolese army have been deployed to contain the situation. As the operations continue, I do not have a casualty toll for the moment,” he said.

The current Ebola outbreak, first declared last August, is the second-deadliest of the hemorrhagic fever since it was discovered in Congo in 1976. It is believed to have killed at least 551 people so far and infected over 300 more.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gives challenge coins to U.S. Army Maj. Ian Brown (right) and other service members to thank them for their service, in her office at the Capitol following the State of the Union address in Washington Feb. 5. Brown, 38, is a two-time Bronze Star recipient who transitioned from female to male while advising the Army's deputy chief of staff in operations and planning.
Transgender troops set to testify after report reveals Pentagon spent $8 million on their care si...
Lindsey Muller served in the Army as a man for nearly a decade before telling her commanders in 2014 that she identified as a woman and would resign because military policy barred transgender perso...
Image Not Available
Scientists warn global warming could decimate fish supplies and fuel migration
Millions of people could lose their livelihoods, food source, and be forced from their homes if the world does not meet the Paris goal to curb global warming which is endangering fish numbers, Cana...
Reggie Batiste, program manager with AIDS Healthcare Foundation, administers a free HIV test as part of National HIV Testing Day in Atlanta in 2013. Just three weeks after President Donald Trump launched a campaign to end the U.S. HIV epidemic by 2030, new data show efforts have already stalled. Health officials on Wednesday said that after declining for several years, the estimated number of new HIV infections held about steady from 2013 to 2016.
Three weeks after Trump's 2030 HIV pledge, report shows U.S. headway has stalled
Three weeks after President Donald Trump announced a campaign to end the U.S. HIV epidemic by 2030, new government data show that progress against the disease stalled recently. After declining f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Disinfected health care workers' gear dry in a hospital in Bwana Suri, Ituri province, Congo, in December. | REUTERS

, , ,