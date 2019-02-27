Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar falls below ¥110.40 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar fell below ¥110.40 in late Tokyo trading Wednesday, as risk appetite decreased in the market partly because of tensions between India and Pakistan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.37-38, down from ¥110.83-83 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1378-1378, up from $1.1349-1350, and at ¥125.59-59, down from ¥125.78-85.

The dollar moved narrowly around ¥110.50 for much of the day in Tokyo until a late bout of selling knocked the greenback down below ¥110.40.

In late trading, the yen attracted safe-haven buying against the dollar on media reports that the Pakistani military shot down Indian warplanes, traders said.

Yen buying mounted also due to growing uncertainty over U.S. politics following media reports that a former attorney of President Donald Trump will testify about criminal acts by Trump with evidence in congressional testimony, said an official of a major securities firm.

Before the developments, market participants were waiting for new trading incentives to emerge after digesting reported progress in the U.S.-China trade talks, according to an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service company.

The dollar may fall steeply versus the yen if market optimism about a possible U.S.-China trade deal is dashed by remarks by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in congressional testimony later on Wednesday, a currency broker said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The country's antitrust watchdog launched a survey Wednesday to investigate if Amazon.com Inc. and other IT giants are harming fair competition by using their market dominance to apply unjust pressure on individual sellers and smaller vendors.
Japan regulator launches survey to assess IT giants' sway over vendors
Japan's antitrust watchdog launched Wednesday a survey of transactions involving information technology giants like Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Google LLC to investigate whether their market do...
Australian beef is displayed for sale at an Aeon shopping mall in Tokyo. Government data released Wednesday shows Japan's beef imports from members of a trans-Pacific free trade pact that took effect late last year soared more than 50 percent in January from a year earlier.
Japan's beef imports from TPP members soar more than 50% in January from 2018
Japan's beef imports from members of a trans-Pacific free trade pact that took effect late last year soared more than 50 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday....
People pass by a Subaru Corp. dealership in Tokyo. The automaker's domestic production in January halved from a year earlier due to a factory shutdown.
Subaru's domestic production halves in January due to part defect
Subaru Corp. said Wednesday its domestic production in January halved from a year earlier, reflecting the impact of a temporary factory shutdown that came after the discovery of a power-steering...

, ,