Dollar falls below ¥110.40 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar fell below ¥110.40 in late Tokyo trading Wednesday, as risk appetite decreased in the market partly because of tensions between India and Pakistan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.37-38, down from ¥110.83-83 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1378-1378, up from $1.1349-1350, and at ¥125.59-59, down from ¥125.78-85.

The dollar moved narrowly around ¥110.50 for much of the day in Tokyo until a late bout of selling knocked the greenback down below ¥110.40.

In late trading, the yen attracted safe-haven buying against the dollar on media reports that the Pakistani military shot down Indian warplanes, traders said.

Yen buying mounted also due to growing uncertainty over U.S. politics following media reports that a former attorney of President Donald Trump will testify about criminal acts by Trump with evidence in congressional testimony, said an official of a major securities firm.

Before the developments, market participants were waiting for new trading incentives to emerge after digesting reported progress in the U.S.-China trade talks, according to an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service company.

The dollar may fall steeply versus the yen if market optimism about a possible U.S.-China trade deal is dashed by remarks by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in congressional testimony later on Wednesday, a currency broker said.