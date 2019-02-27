Starbucks to open high-end roastery cafe in Tokyo

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, a new high-end outlet of the coffee giant, is seen in the capital's Meguro Ward ahead of its opening Thursday. | STARBUCKS CORP. / VIA KYODO

Starbucks Corp. said Wednesday it is opening a four-story, high-end roastery in central Tokyo featuring a bar and lounge, its fifth such outlet worldwide.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo is set to open Thursday in the capital’s trendy Nakameguro district. Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, well-known for his role in designing the new National Stadium, was involved in the project.

The coffee chain giant has already opened roastery cafes in New York, Seattle, Milan and Shanghai.

Among the over 100 drinks on the menu will be a cold brew made from coffee beans aged in a whiskey barrel, costing ¥1,200, and a vodka martini with cacao liqueur priced at ¥2,000.

Starbucks said the new outlet in Tokyo is expected to become the company’s first training location in Japan for coffee professionals certified by the Specialty Coffee Association.

