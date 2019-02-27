A researcher works at a lab in Shenzhen, China, last October. | AP

World / Science & Health

Following scandal on gene-edited babies, China drafts rules on biomedical technologies

AP

BEIJING - After a Chinese scientist’s claim of helping to create gene-edited babies roiled the global science community, China has now unveiled draft regulations on gene editing and other potentially risky new biomedical technologies.

Under the proposed measures, released Tuesday, technology involving gene editing, gene transfer and gene regulation would be categorized as “high-risk” and placed under the authority of the State Council, China’s Cabinet.

The measures follow assertions in November 2018 from scientist He Jiankui that he had altered the DNA of twin girls born that month using a powerful new tool. The technology, called CRISPR-cas9, makes it possible to operate on DNA to supply a needed gene or disable one that is causing problems.

The revelation that it may have been used to conceive children elicited widespread outcry over the ethical implications.

Gene editing for reproductive purposes is effectively banned in the U.S. and most of Europe. In China, ministerial guidelines prohibit research on embryos that “violates ethical or moral principles.” Ethical guidelines published in 2003 say that gene editing is permitted for research purposes but that the experimental embryo cannot be nurtured for more than 14 days.

He Jiankui said he edited the babies’ genes in hopes of making them resistant to the AIDS virus, as their father is HIV-positive. China immediately halted He’s experiments after his announcement.

In an interview with The Associated Press the month before his project was publicized, He said he believed gene editing of human embryos resulting in live births was legal in China because the country had no law specifically forbidding it.

The scientist breached national guidelines and will be punished for any legal violations, Xinhua reported last month. The state news agency did not say which laws He might have violated, but noted that he had fabricated an ethical review by others.

Along with the birth of the twins, another embryo yet to be born reportedly resulted from He’s experiment.

All three will remain under medical observation, with regular visits supervised by government health departments, Xinhua said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Plastic waste in the water is seen during an event to clear garbage from Lampung Bay, near the Indonesian island of Sumatra, on Feb. 21.
Plastic particles found even in deepest ocean animals
Animals in the deepest ocean trenches have been found with plastic fragments in their gut, according to new research showing how pollution reaches even the bowels of the planet. More than...
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, leaves his home in London on Tuesday.
Defections force Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s hand on calling for new Brexit referendum
Labour Party leader and lifelong euroskeptic Jeremy Corbyn may be hoping his cautious new support for a second Brexit referendum isn't put to the test, experts say. The shift appears to have bee...
Demonstrators protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday.
Delayed departure from EU possible as May seeks approval for new Brexit strategy
Prime Minister Theresa May will on Wednesday face a vote by MPs over her newly revised Brexit strategy, which could allow them to approve an eventual delay to Britain's EU departure. The ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A researcher works at a lab in Shenzhen, China, last October. | AP

, , ,